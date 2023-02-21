Open in App
Loxahatchee, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Welcome, Lili! Baby chimp is Lion County Safari's newest addition

By Valentina Palm, Palm Beach Post,

12 days ago

Chimpanzees are a critically endangered species worldwide. Lion Country Safari now is home to 17 of them.

Palm Beach Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VRdZ_0kuLkIok00

LOXAHATCHEE — Lion Country Safari welcomed a new chimpanzee in late January, its second birth of the endangered species in a year.

Juniper gave birth to the baby, named Lili, on Jan. 28 after eight months of gestation. The staff named her in honor of the Tonkolili Chimpanzee Project, a conservation effort for the species in the West African nation of Sierra Leone.

Guests can already see Lili clinging to her mom in the safari’s island habitat, said Haley McCann, the park's spokesperson. “Due to the status of chimpanzees in the wild and the low number of births in the population, this birth is especially rare and significant for the conservation of the species,” McCann said.

Lion Country Safari, which has operated its drive-thru trails since 1967, is home to 17 chimpanzees. The species is considered to be "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with populations perishing due to disease, habitat loss and poaching.

Lili was born into a family of two females and three males, including Tonk, a 1-year-old chimp. Baby chimpanzees stay closely attached to their mothers for the first four months before becoming more independent. Juniper still keeps Tonk from playing with Lili, but surprised the park’s staff by showing them her baby.

McCann said Lili will be part of the safari’s Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan, a national initiative collaboration to prevent their extinction.

Last year was something of a "baby boom" year at Lion Country Safari. The park saw 31 births, including three rare rhinos, two zebras and two giraffes.

Valentina Palm covers Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, Loxahatchee and other western communities in Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. Email her at vpalm@pbpost.com and follow her on Twitter at @ValenPalmB. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

