After years of struggle, trio turn 'death trap' into their restaurant dream in Bartow

LAKELAND — Vincent Posada knows after more than 45 years as an chef how difficult it can be to make it in the restaurant industry. Yet he's decided to open not one, but two restaurants with his business partners in Bartow.

A trio of restauranteurs opened the doors of Zest Bar and Grill, 315 E. Summerlin St., last November. The casual eatery's name is a nod to Bartow's agricultural heritage.

Visitors stepping into Zest are greeted by historical photos capturing Bartow and Polk's past alongside hand-painted murals themed around oranges.

"We wanted this to be Bartow’s restaurant and pay homage to the history of Polk County," Cary Klimczak, Zest's co-owner, said. "Honoring the orange groves of Polk County was important to us to make sure it stayed Bartow’s restaurant and Polk County’s restaurant."

Posada said he owned acres upon acres of orange groves, but was facing a losing battle against greening. Walking among the trees one day, Posada said he decided he wanted to tap his background in construction to renovate a commercial building. He asked Klimczak, whom he met while working as an executive chef for Caribe Royale Orlando, to join him on the new venture.

"I said, 'Find me the ugliest building you can. We are going to fix it up and make it our own," Posada said.

The structure was in such poor condition it was slated to be demolished by Bartow, Posada said. The former laundromat had been vacant for about 12 years, Klimczak said, and had become home to a feral cat colony. Others claim it was used as a training ground by the local fire department.

"It was a death trap," Posada said.

Digging into the building's history, Klimzcak said she discovered the two-story section dated to the late 1800s and was the "first Mason lodge." She has since reached out to the Mason Service Association of North American hoping to learn more.

Cleaning up the derelict building took significant time and effort. Posada and Klimczak received calls in the summer of 2020 that Caribe Royale was temporarily closing during the COVID pandemic and they were being let go. They joined with co-worker Scott Cammarata, the resort's food and beverage manager, to focus their full attention on Zest.

Putting together a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic proved to be difficult, Posada said.

"It was terrible. We couldn’t find equipment, we couldn’t find people to do the work," he said. "It was very challenging with the supply chain disrupted."

Klimzcak made use of what equipment and furnishing she could purchase at auction. An old orange grove ladder has been repurposed for lighting, a old laundromat sign still warns against children in laundry carts.

Zest's menu features an array of gourmet burgers made from Angus short rib brisket, hearty salads and some classic Americana sandwiches, including a Triple Decker Club. Posada admitted he "hates" salads but wouldn't put one on the menu he's not willing to eat.

With Zest open and serving up dishes, the trio of entrepreneurs have turned their attention to the space next door. Their goal is to open a second restaurant, V'Z, with a focus on fine dining.

"We had a four-diamond restaurant in the hotel where we came from, and we are pushing for that here," Klimczak said.

The former Mason lodge has been redone to create the feel of a luxurious art gallery. Chandeliers and stained glass windows rescued from a Winter Park mansion undergoing renovations create soft lighting, while classic styled and contemporary artwork focuses on a musical theme. A piano stands in the corner, often played.

V'Z has been used for catering and occasionally hosted special events, like a Valentine's Day dinner. Menu items have featured New York strip steak and lobster tails. The restaurant will be available primarily for seated by reservations, once open, and seating will remain restricted as to not ruin the intended ambiance, Posada said.

One issue holding back V'Z from opening is finding qualified restaurant help. Posada said he is searching for experienced chefs and kitchen help, or those who have potential and are willing to train hard. He has hired a few rookies in hopes they can learn to master the dishes.

"In the business, they call it paying it forward. Someone once took a chance on us and trained us," Posada said. "I'd like to be able to do that."

There is no set opening date for V'Z, Posada said, but it will be announced when the partners can find and hire enough staff to provide consistent quality of service.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.