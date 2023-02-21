GameStop Stock: Why Institutional Investors Are Increasing Their Long Positions

Recently, hedge funds disclosed their holdings via Form 13Fs. This batch of 13F filings shows that, on net, institutional investors have increased their holdings in GameStop. What could be the reason behind this bullishness?

Institutional investors' holdings in GameStop have increased by about 15% compared to the last round of 13F filings.

New bullish movement could be spurred by securities lending, higher optimism toward retail sales for CY 2023, or any number of other factors.

Even with a new bump in institutions betting on GameStop, the video game retailer’s ownership structure is still largely dominated by retail investors.

Institutional Investors Going Long GME

Current estimates have about 28% of GameStop ’s ( GME ) - Get Free Report shares being held by institutions. The leading shareholding institution is RC Ventures - headed by none other than GameStop's Chairman of the Board, Ryan Cohen. RC holds about 12% of GameStop's total shares. Vanguard and BlackRock are close behind, holding about 8% and 7% of the company's shares, respectively.

State Street Corp, which is currently the fourth largest institutional holder of GameStop shares, added 325,424 shares to their holdings, according to their most recent 13F. That brings their grand total to approximately 7.5 million shares - or about 2.5% of overall shares.

Geode Group, the sixth largest GameStop holder, added 176,876 shares, bringing their total to 3.49 million shares - about 1% of overall shares.

Other large purchases highlighted during this most recent filing round include the purchase of 1.05 million GameStop shares by Norges Bank, the purchase of 989,000 shares by Van Eck Associates Group, and the purchase of 605,700 GameStop shares by Point72.

What’s Driving the Latest Bullish Swing Among Institutional GME Investors?

It’s difficult to pinpoint the reason(s) behind the most recent increase in institutional investor interest in GameStop. Here, however, I’ll list a few of the possible drivers of this most recent trend.

In securities lending, institutional investors can go long on a stock and then lend their shares to short sellers who want to borrow the stock. GameStop was the second-most profitable stock for lenders in 2022. In Q3 last year alone, according to EquiLend data, GameStop generated $102.5 million for lenders.

Inflation is showing strong signs of peaking. And though continued inflation spikes may occur, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been and should continue to gradually head lower. Stable prices, in turn, should be a positive development for consumer discretionary companies such as GameStop.

Despite continued inflationary pressures, in January, retail sales grew 3%, compared to an expected 1.9%. Retail trends are looking up for 2023, and many institutions appear to have ramped up their bets on the sector.

Many of the institutions that have bought GameStop shares have multi-asset strategies and will bet on a particular stock to get exposure to a specific sector – e.g., gaming retail – and not necessarily because they love the company itself.

Institutional investors’ exposure to GameStop is very low when compared to their total value of assets under management. For example, Point72’s GameStop position comprises only 0.04% of the fund's total assets. This means purchases significant enough to move the needle on GME’s price can be made with what many big funds would consider pocket change.

How Will This Affect GameStop's Trading Performance?

Currently, GameStop's float is majority-owned by retail investors , who own an estimated 67% stake. The remaining shares are divided among insiders, mutual funds, and institutions.

However, over 40% of institutional investment is owned by Ryan Cohen through RC Ventures. His very strong connection to GameStop's shareholder base means he behaves more like a retail shareholder than an institutional one.

The second and third-largest institutional investors, Blackrock and Vanguard, own their GME shares via proprietary ETFs, which are, in turn, largely owned by individual investors.

All this is to say that retail investors, either directly or indirectly, have an outsized influence on GameStop, while institutional investors (Ryan Cohen aside) are less influential. Nevertheless, it’s hard to see big funds increasing their GME positions as anything other than a bullish development that should help in adding a further layer of support to the company’s share price.

