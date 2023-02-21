'Quick response' by Milford firefighters prevents injuries despite split staff

MILFORD — Fire Chief Mark Nelson said quick action Sunday on the part of three firefighters kept a South Main Street fire from spreading and potentially causing injuries.

Five people were displaced after the 6 p.m. fire at 80 South Main St., but no one was injured, the chief said.

"Part of our on-duty (personnel) was on a call on (Interstate) 495 South near Bellingham for a car accident," Nelson said. "There were only three members left at the station when we received a call for a fire."

The three firefighters rushed to the scene in one engine. Typically, Nelson said, a full response would include at least two engines and a rescue truck.

Despite that, the firefighters worked quickly and efficiently, fighting a fire that started on the exterior of the home and had begun to spread into its walls. Along with police officers, they made sure the two apartments in the three-story building were empty.

"They got there, stretched a line and put the fire out," said Nelson. "Their quick action and immediate response prevented injuries and limited the damage."

The fire was discovered after a resident on the second floor heard a smoke alarm. All five residents and all pets got out safely, Nelson said.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined but considered unintentional, the chief said.

The fire caused approximately $55,000 worth of damage. The two-family house, which was built in 1890 and owned by Augusto Mendes, was last assessed at $354,800, according to town property records.

The house is uninhabitable, at least for now, and its residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, Nelson said.

"I really want to commend the quick response for the crew and their ability to take care of the fire," he said.

