Manual boys basketball player voted as Journal Star high school athlete of the week

Gerron Trapps of the Manual boys basketball team was voted as the Journal Star athlete of the week.

Trapps, who earned 60 of 191 votes, filled up the stat sheet in helping the Rams sweep their rival Peoria High last Tuesday. Trapps, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, scored 34 points with six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the 66-61 victory. The victory wrapped up a share of the Big 12 Conference championship with Normal West. Manual (21-10) ended its season with a regional championship loss to Richwoods.

The poll closed at noon Friday. Information about the nominees is below.

Tyler Heffren, Eureka boys basketball

Heffren was instrumental in Eureka claiming the Heart of Illinois Conference traveling trophy and a HOI-Large Division championship last week. The 6-foot-4 junior forward went for 21 points and eight rebounds last Tuesday's 52-39 win over Fieldcrest. The Hornets (24-5, 11-1) then beat Flanagan/Cornell, 91-24 on Thursday as Heffren scored 16. Eureka is the No. 2 seed at the 2A Byron Regional, facing Rock Falls at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Claire McDougall, Washington girls basketball

McDougall put together a pair of two standout performances during last week's Class 3A Limestone Regional. The Bradley signee nearly went for a triple-double — 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists — in knocking off state-ranked Peoria Notre Dame, 59-48 to win the regional championship. Her week started with 25 points and five steals in a 57-40 victory over Limestone last Tuesday. Washington (25-4) faces Geneseo at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 3A Richwoods Sectional semis.

Dalia DeJesus, Deer Creek-Mackinaw girls basketball

The freshman made her presence known in a big way to open her postseason career. She scored a game-high 25 points in beating Route 9 rival Tremont, 52-31, to claim a Class 2A regional championship on Thursday. In Tuesday's 53-27 semifinal victory over Normal U-High, DeJesus scored 27 points. Dee-Mack (28-5) faces Monmouth-Roseville (26-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2A Taylor Ridge Rockridge Sectional semifinals.

Kannon Webster, Washington boys wrestling

Webster made it three state titles in his high school career by taking home the Class 2A 145-pound crown. He won an 18-8 major decision against Bethalto Civic Memorial junior Bryce Griffin. The senior ended the season at 50-0 record and 162-2 over four years.

Paul Ishikawa, Illini Bluffs boys wrestling

The senior capped his high school career with a Class 1A 145-pound state championship. Ishikawa (51-0) defeated Fithian Oakwood's Reef Pacot in a 3-1 decision. His state title ended a 37-year state title drought within the Tigers program.

Jack Morris, Dunlap boys swimming

Morris will swim at the Illinois High School Association state finals this weekend at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. He won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.55. The senior and teammates Nicholas Foster, Mitchell Wetherill and Joseph Kang swam a meet-best 1:28.23 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Morris was on the winning 400-yard freestyle relay (3:14.63) with Foster, Wetherill and August Dornon.

