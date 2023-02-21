Daylight Saving Time is coming in March. What would it mean for RI if it became permanent?

The annual tradition is coming up: Daylight Saving Time will start on Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m., at which point we will all spring ahead and lose one hour of sleep.

While the semi-annual chore of changing the clocks on your non-smart appliances has seemed inevitable as the seasons themselves, there’s a growing movement to make D aylight Saving Time permanen t and end all the fiddling with clocks.

The Sunshine Protection Act, sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, ending the falling back and springing forward. The legislation, co-sponsored by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, passed the Senate in 2022, but hasn’t advanced in the House of Representatives, a key stop before it can make it to the president’s desk.

When is Daylight Saving Time 2023?

It will start Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time is controlled by the federal government, specifically the Department of Transportation. In 1966, the U.S. passed the Uniform Time Act, which made DST the national standard from mid-spring through mid-fall. It had been in effect during World War I, but ended after the war.

In 2007, the federal government increased the period we spend in Daylight Saving Time to reduce energy consumption.

Now, Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and ends on 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November. It accounts for about 65% of the year.

Will Rhode Island make Daylight Saving Time permanent?

While a Rhode Island senator is a leader in the federal push to end the seasonal transitions to and from Daylight Saving Time by making it permanent, Rhode Island hasn’t passed a bill to do that at the state level.

Nineteen other states have passed state-level measures to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but to put it into action they need federal approval . Advocates have said that maintaining a consistent time throughout the year has health benefits, reduces traffic accidents and would lead to energy savings .

Arizona and Hawaii observe standard time year-round, as do many U.S. territories including Puerto Rico.

What’s the status of the Daylight Saving Time bill the Sunshine Protection Act?

While progress of the Sunshine Protection Act has slowed, the bill isn’t dead.

In a statement, Whitehouse said, “Many Rhode Islanders are tired of having their daily routines disrupted by the outdated traditions of ‘falling back’ and ‘springing forward.’ My bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent was passed unanimously by the Senate last year, and I look forward to finding consensus in this new Congress on a permanent switch.”

The bill is currently held at the desk of the House of Representatives, but Whitehouse remains hopeful it will make it to the president’s desk.

What would permanent Daylight Saving Time mean for Rhode Island?

If the bill went into effect, it would mean Rhode Island in the winter would experience more sunlight in the evenings and less in the morning.

More concretely, this would mean that the sun would never set earlier than 5:14 p.m. at any point in the year, compared to the 4:14 p.m. sunset that Rhode Islanders currently experience on the darkest day in December.

However, it also would mean sunrise would be later, including a stretch of time in December and January when it would occur after 8 a.m.

