Answer Man: What's the backstory of ‘French Broad Hospital’ off Hilliard Avenue?

ASHEVILLE - Old buildings always harbor a sense of mystery, especially if there are indications on the exterior that they once housed something completely different than they do today. Asheville is no stranger to historical buildings and today’s question helps solve a small mystery.

Question: On Hilliard Avenue just past the juncture of South French Broad Avenue and Hilliard Avenue there is a building that is currently referred to as the Aston Center. On the Hilliard Avenue side of the building there is stone or cement signage above the doorway that says "French Broad Hospital 1927." What is the story of that hospital? How long did it serve the Asheville community? Was it the only hospital in town at that time? Did they specialize in any services? I'm curious to know what that facility was about.

Answer: The official address of this building and the lots surrounding it is 53 South French Broad Ave., just across Hilliard Avenue from Aston Park.

But it still bears the ornate if somewhat time-worn lettering on the portion of the building facing Hilliard naming the original use of the building “French Broad Hospital” and that helpful “1927,” the year the hospital was opened.

Later its name was changed to Aston Park Hospital in the 1940s, according to Aston Park Health Care Center, which, even though it has a different location today, grew out of Aston Park Hospital.

At various times the “French Broad Hospital” lettering was actually covered up by “Aston Park Hospital” signage.

“It had a grand sum of 45 beds in its heyday,” Aston Park Health Care Center notes on its website.

Where French Broad was more of a traditional though small hospital — other facilities in those days included Mission Hospital with 134 beds, St Joseph’s with 95, Biltmore Hospital with 50, Norburn Hospital with 120 and the Asheville Colored Hospital with 35 beds, according to historical research published in the Citizen Times — its shift to Aston Park gradually transformed it into a home centered on elder care.

We know a few other things about the hospital before it changed names and services. For instance, one of the French Broad Hospital’s founders was Dr. Frank Roberts, a local physician and a member of the Board of Directors at the Bank of the French Broad.

There also was indication from Inez Daugherty, a Black Mountain resident and civic leader who passed away in 2007 at age 95, that the hospital "was established in Asheville for black people,” according to Anne Chesky Smith’s recounting of Daughtery’s oral history, which is archived at the Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center.

We also know from lawsuits and a few photos that the hospital offered surgical operations to patients. One lawsuit filed in 1930 called “Penland v. French Broad Hospital, Inc.” sees a family suing the trial for an appendicitis surgery allegedly gone very bad.

“(T)he defendant, with gross negligence and carelessness, unnaturally mutilated the wife of the plaintiff, cutting or allowing the instrument to penetrate and injure some of the most important or vital organs of his said wife, and with gross negligence and carelessness allowed packing to remain in her wounds,” that lawsuit states, claiming the botched surgery caused Bessie Penland “causing permanent injury and complete destruction of her health.”

A judge in that case noted “The owner of a hospital, whether an individual, firm or corporation, is not liable for damages resulting from a surgical operation,” and ordered the case to a new trial.

Today this building is occupied by a handful of businesses — Providence Imaging Center and Jewish Family Services Healing Solutions Counseling — and is called “53 Aston Park Center.”

