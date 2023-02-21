Florida college students plan a statewide walkout against Gov. DeSantis' education 'attacks'

Students of the Florida College Democrats and Dream Defenders are organizing a demonstration at college campuses across the state in response to recent education-related efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A "Stand for Freedom" statewide movement and walkout is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday on Florida college campuses. The demonstration will demand bringing an end to what organizers say is "the DeSantis administration's attacks on LGBTQ+ and BIPOC students, faculty and staff." The march will request to restore diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in all colleges across the state.

While the Florida College Democrats represents the college student caucus of the Florida Democratic Party, Dream Defenders is a membership-based organization of youth, young adults and students from diverse backgrounds who fight for freedom and a better future across Florida.

As the walkout is being planned on college campuses such as Florida State University, the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida, participants are being encouraged to wear all black clothing and to bring posters and pride flags.

According to the movement's Instagram page , the host organizations stated "We are asking that you walk out of your classes, jobs and other obligations to meet at your campus student center."

In a GroupMe chat that was created on Feb. 8 to provide announcements and updates related to the statewide movement, it was also stated that, as of Saturday, more than 1,000 students across Florida have signed up to walk out Thursday.

Related news: 'Stop the Black attack': Civil rights attorney threatens to sue over African American Studies

More: 'You're wrong to mess with Black history': Sharpton, Black leaders rally against DeSantis

At FSU, the walkout is expected to involve students meeting at the Westcott Fountain on the university's campus before marching to the governor's mansion on North Adams Street — a 22-minute walk.

"Our executive board is still working out the details for how the Stand for Freedom will work on campus," College Democrats at FSU President Alexis Dorman said in an email to the Tallahassee Democrat Monday.

The walkout will come after about 50 individuals held a protest on FSU's campus on Feb. 8 to rally against DeSantis’s efforts of dismantling DEI programs from Florida college campuses. The march from the university's Legacy Fountain to the Westcott Building was led by Students for a Democratic Society, a political student activist organization at FSU.

Although a few students from Florida A&M University participated in the FSU march two weeks ago, information has not been made available about whether FAMU students will participate in the Thursday walkout on their campus.

More: FSU, FAMU students march against Gov. DeSantis' move to dismantle diversity programs

Besides location arrangements at FSU, UCF students plan to meet at their university's Memory Mall Flag Pole for the movement Thursday while USF students will meet on the lawn of their university's Phyllis P. Marshall Student Center.

The "Stand for Freedom" movement also has an online pledge available for individuals to sign by filling out a Google form to petition against DeSantis's effort.

The form mentions that significant signees include Congressman Maxwell Frost along with Representatives Michelle Rayner, Anna Eskamani and Angie Nixon.

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on twitter @tarahjean_.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida college students plan a statewide walkout against Gov. DeSantis' education 'attacks'