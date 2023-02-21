Florida legislators: Act now on rising prescription drug costs | Opinion

In Florida, prescription drug costs are in the spotlight. Headlines have been driven by Florida’s lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, claiming that the agency has had an unreasonable delay in approving a proposal for Canadian drug importation. This conflict has elevated prescription drug issues, meaning they will be on the legislature’s agenda this spring.

Lawmakers should absolutely work to address the rising cost of prescription drugs, but I am concerned that they will land on the wrong solution in trying to find any solution. When lawmakers try addressing costs, they too often miss the real issue. This year, reform efforts should focus on holding the drug companies that set prescription drug prices accountable, not on restricting the pharmacy benefits that millions of hardworking Floridians depend on.

Addressing rising prescription drug costs must be a priority. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data, total inflation-adjusted expenditures on prescription drugs reached $603 billion in 2021, up 16% from 2016 and accounting for nearly 20% of total healthcare expenditures over the same period. “Inflation-adjusted expenditures” is a complicated phrase, but it means that Americans are paying more of their hard-earned dollars every year for medicines they depend on.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that prescription drug spending has declined since 2021, as big drug companies continue to set higher prices. Most recently, in December, drug companies announced they planned to raise prices on more than 350 different drugs in January. This comes after they increased prices on 1,400 medicines by an average of 6.4% in 2022. With drug companies repeatedly raising prices, it is no wonder patient costs have increased.

Florida lawmakers will try taking steps to bring down prescription drug costs for working families this year. When they do, they must address the cost issue without negatively affecting the pharmacy benefits that Floridians depend on. Pharmacy benefits are essential to having a quality, affordable health plan. Whether it is the ability to get less expensive prescriptions in pharmacies covered by a health plan, convenient home delivery of medicines, or the expertise required to ensure that specialty and complex medications are safe, Floridians value their pharmacy benefits.

To highlight just one example, polling shows that by a 57-point margin, Florida voters would rather have a less expensive prescription that they have to pick up at eligible pharmacy locations than a more expensive prescription they could pick up at any pharmacy. These types of benefits hold costs down and should be protected as part of any prescription drug reform package.

It may seem commonsense to lower costs without undermining the services that Florida families rely on, but that hasn’t always been the case. Recent legislation directly impacting pharmacy benefits has falsely been proposed as a cost-saving solution. Instead of eroding benefits, lawmakers should focus on the real source of high prescription drug prices – the drug companies that set them.

Working families need relief from rising prescription costs. When legislators return to Tallahassee in March, they should focus on fixing the correct parts of the health care system. The last thing Floridians need are changes to their health benefits that result in higher costs and less access to quality care.

Tallahassee resident Brett Tillotson is president of the Florida Consumer Alliance.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) toletters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.