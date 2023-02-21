DeSantis is repeating the mistakes of his predecessors | Opinion

The political forecast for Florida reads, “racist with a chance of fascism”.

The 2022 elections have emboldened anti-progress agents across the state. This is a familiar situation for Black Floridians and a harsh reminder of our need to continuously combat anti-Black racism. We do not rely on Critical Race Theory to reach this conclusion. No matter how we have analyzed the data we consistently found that white Floridians like other white Americans benefit from structurally oppressive systems that perpetuate socio-economic racial inequality.

This has been the American way since its inception. It is important that we listen when Black Americans overwhelmingly say they face day-to-day microaggressions and injustice. Florida has always worked to maintain control over Black and indigenous Americans. However, many Americans have recognized that racism ultimately harms the well-being of the entire country, and they have taken action to identify and address its root causes.

Therefore, researchers and activists have developed theories to explain the relationship between racism and various quality-of-life indicators. As a result of this research-based practice, many organizations have developed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. These programs fall short of the radical actions needed to adequately address racial disparities. DEI programs are by far the least radical step organizations can take in response to a 200-year legacy of slavery, sharecropping, lynching, terrorism, disenfranchisement, land theft, wage theft, police brutality, redlining, voter suppression, mass incarceration, hazard siting, and gerrymandering in Florida.

Nonetheless, despite these baby steps that few are taking to undo the impacts of Florida’s historic wrongdoings, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to eliminate DEI practices and deny Florida’s youth their right to learn about the horrors of racism and errors of our past generations. These actions send a clear message that DeSantis does not care about Black people, Black Students, Black History, or the future of Black Americans in Florida.

DeSantis and his supporters have approached Florida’s race issues in the same way several Floridians did during the Civil Rights era. In fact, his current strategy is reminiscent of the tactics that Ed Ball’s “Pork Chop Gang” utilized to combat desegregation in the 1950s. Perhaps if the governor took an AP African American Studies course, he would be aware that he is merely repeating the mistakes of his predecessors.

It is important that we defend anti-racism efforts and confront the governor and his supporters about their irrational CRT-phobia and disdain for DEI programs. The current attempts to squelch dissent will only worsen the situation and leave problems of the past for future Floridians.

The time will come when Americans need some semblance of social trust and cohesion for the country to survive. For many, this trust must be preceded by substantial actions taken to eliminate racial injustice. DEI programs are the least we can do.

Bruce Strouble is an anti-racism activist and educator, chair of the Tallahassee Local Election Review Team, and Executive Director of Citizens for a Sustainable Future Inc.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.