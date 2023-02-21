Get ready for tasting party at St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff

The Tallahassee Parrothead Club will be among those participating in the St. George Island Chili Cookoff from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 4. The St. George Island Chili Cookoff is a family-friendly event featuring silent auctions, retail, food vendors, chili tasting contest and musical entertainment.

The event, which spans multiple blocks, boasts an annual attendance of 5,000 people over three days. Proceeds support the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department.

Friday, March 3: Golf Tournament at St James Bay Golf Course

Golf Tournament at St James Bay Golf Course Saturday, March 4: Red Pepper Run 5K, International Chili Cookoff Competition, Food Sales, Retail Booth, and partner event Chili Crawl!

Red Pepper Run 5K, International Chili Cookoff Competition, Food Sales, Retail Booth, and partner event Chili Crawl! Wednesday, March 1: ONLINE auction starts

For 41 years, the community has come together to keep volunteer firefighters and first responders trained, equipped, and as safe as possible as they answer our calls for help. Learn more at stgeorgeislandchilicookoff.com.

The Tallahassee Parrothead Club will have live music, chili, grilled hotdogs, margaritas and more at their location, 957 West Gorrie. The Tallahassee Parrothead Club is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to assist in community outreach programs while enjoying laid back social interaction. Visit tallahasseeparrotheadclub.com.