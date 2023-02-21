Aston Park protests: After ACLU petition, Asheville wants bodycam footage on YouTube

ASHEVILLE - Police body camera footage from Dec. 25, 2021 in Aston Park, a night when officers made multiple arrests, including that of two leftist Asheville reporters, will likely soon be available on the city YouTube page, following a Feb. 20 hearing in Buncombe County Superior Court.

The pending release is the result of the petition from multiple agencies, including the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, which submitted a Jan. 24 court filing for the "unrestricted" release of all body camera footage related to the arrest of the two reporters, Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit, while covering a homeless camp clearing in Aston Park.

The city raised no objections to the request, said City Attorney Brad Branham.

'We were not only in agreement, but we were planning on going through the process ourselves, so we were able to collaborate with them and essentially do this jointly,” Branham said.

At the hearing, Judge Marvin Pope asked that the city and the N.C. ACLU enter into a consent order for the footage's release, and less than two hours after the hearing, Branham said the order was being drafted.

Once signed by the judge, Branham said the city plans to release the footage on the city's YouTube page, and said they have already "gathered the materials."

He anticipates the body cam footage will be made available in the coming days.

'Definitely a victory'

From the N.C. ACLU, both staff attorney Muneeba S. Talukder and Legal Director Kristi Graunke were present at the hearing.

Talukder made note that the hearing itself was very short, in large part because the city was not opposing it, and hopes the resulting release will come "expeditiously."

“It’s definitely a victory," she said. "It sounds like release will happen soon, and the city attorney wants to work with us on that, which we’re happy about. Transparency was the goal here, and getting the full picture was important."

In the court filing, the ACLU and the other petitioners, which include the Freedom of the Press Foundation and Committee to Protect Journalists, stressed both the "significant public interest" that surrounds the arrests and concerns that it was in retaliation for local reporters exercising their "First Amendment rights to report on matters of significant public concern on public land."

In the week leading up to Christmas Day, the park was the focal point for a number of sanctuary camp demonstrations that culminated in the arrests of six individuals, including Bliss and Coit.

According to its website, the Asheville Blade is a leftist local news co-op, directly supported by readers.

Also following the protests, 16 individuals were charged with felony littering. Five of those cases are going to trial in April.

Bliss and Coit are charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing. Classified as a Class 3 misdemeanor, the charges carry a penalty of up to 20 days in jail or a $200 fine.

According to arrest reports, the individuals were arrested Dec. 25 around 10:45 p.m. The city park closes at 10 p.m. The four people arrested who were not members of press were also charged with resisting a public officer.

The trial of Coit and Bliss was set to begin Nov. 21, but has been continued twice, once until Jan. 25 and then again until April 19.

Of the footage itself, Branham said he expects it will be "pretty explanatory." Multiple officers wearing body cameras means the same footage captured from multiple angles, he said.

“For incidents like this, where we do see that there’s a public interest in it, it is something that the city really wants to live up to its ethics of transparency and try to get this information as quickly as possible," Branham said. "So we were happy to work with the ACLU on this one to make sure that this footage is out there, so people can actually see for themselves and make their own determinations of what transpired.”

The release of body cam footage requires any law enforcement officer appearing in the footage to be notified, Branham said.

Deputy City Attorney John Maddux, who represented the city at the Feb. 20 hearing, said there are about 30 recordings, though footage that includes Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputies may have to be redacted as the city can only speak for its employees and officers.

To address this, Talukder said they may have to file another complaint with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Possible delays and complications

Of the 14 officers that appear in the body camera footage, Maddux said seven have been notified. Two others have left the department, one is on vacation and four others have not yet been reached.

If any individual officers have objections there is the potential for delay, Branham said, but he doesn't anticipate that will occur.

Further complicating the release of footage is a February N.C. Court of Appeals decision that resulted in a change of procedure for all police body camera footage requests.

Talukder said until early February, the process required any person or entity seeking footage to file a standard form called a "Petition For Release Of Custodial Law Enforcement Agency Recording." The February decision changed the process, which now requires a civil action.

“If there is someone trying to navigate this without an attorney, taking that shift is not as easy," Talukder said.

Graunke noted it's changes like these that just make the process "harder and harder" in a state she said is already one of the "strictest in the country" when it comes to releasing body camera footage.

As the Court of Appeals decision came after their initial petition filing, she said they also filed a formal complaint as an additional precaution.

The petition for body camera footage is not ACLU of N.C.'s only ongoing work in Asheville. They are also challenging park bans issued to 14 individuals, all mutual aid volunteers, who were issued park bans after the protests at Aston Park the week leading up to Christmas Day.

