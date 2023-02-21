Indiana Toll Road installs fourth wrong-way driver detection and alert system

Last year, the Indiana Toll Road's three Wrong-Way Driver detection and alert systems alerted 97 drivers that they were about to enter the toll road from the wrong direction.

Of those 97 drivers, 95 self-corrected before entering the toll road incorrectly. Two did not self-correct, but law enforcement and other drivers on the road were alerted before something bad could happen.

However, incidents of wrong-way driving are not always stopped in time, and the results can be dangerous and devastating. For example, in November, 67-year-old Robert Spann died after being hit in a head-on collision by a wrong-way driver on the U.S. 20 bypass near Indiana 19 in Elkhart County.

Indiana Toll Road's Wrong-Way Driver detection and alert system seeks to prevent these dangerous collisions. The system was installed in three locations in 2020 ― the Exit 56 Eastbound off-ramp in Rolling Prairie and the Exit 83 Eastbound and Exit 83 Westbound off-ramps in Mishawaka.

A fourth installation of the system was activated this year on Jan. 5 at Exit 5 Eastbound at the Calumet Avenue Eastbound off-ramp in Calumet.

Since the detection systems were installed in Rolling Prairie and Mishawaka, Indiana State Police public information officer Sgt. Ted Bohner said, the ISP has had to respond to fewer wrong-way incidents at the detection system locations.

"I definitely think it is a technology that is effective and has made those particular areas safer," he said.

How does the Wrong-Way Driver detection system work?

The detection system works to prevent motorists from driving in the wrong direction on the toll road by establishing three zones: an initial detection zone, a self-correction zone and an alert zone, Indiana Toll Road Corporate Communications Specialist Yvette Leyva explained.

In the initial detection zone, "wrong way" signs are displayed to alert the driver. The detection system uses thermal detectors and high-speed cameras to determine if a driver continues going the wrong way on an entry or exit ramp. If a wrong-way driver is detected, the self-correction system is automatically activated.

Flashing warning lights then alert the driver that they may be entering the toll road from the wrong direction. According to Indiana Toll Road Concession Company, Indiana State Police are immediately notified of the wrong-way driver, and ITRCC's Traffic Management Center can access live video footage of the driver.

Like the 95 drivers who self-corrected in Wrong-Way Driver detection zones in 2022, almost all drivers self-correct before entering the highway the wrong way.

"The majority of the time, it's somebody that somehow made a mistake, and they self-correct before we end up getting there …," ISP's Bohner said. "What causes them to go the wrong way usually is just an honest mistake. I think sometimes it's just confusion, although a lot of things have to happen for somebody to get on going the wrong way."

If a driver does not self-correct before entering the toll road in a Wrong-Way Driver detection zone, the ITRCC and the Wrong-Way Driver detection system alert law enforcement and warn other drivers on the road using the ITRCC's Dynamic Messaging Signs.

What happens if a driver is caught going the wrong way?

Bohner and Leyva agreed that the primary reason drivers go the wrong way is confusion. However, they both acknowledged it sometimes occurs due to intoxication or other reasons.

"The times when we do end up encountering … a wrong-way driver, a lot of times it could be somebody that is driving under the influence, or it could be somebody that is intent on harming themselves," Bohner said. "We've had several crashes where people have been under the influence and driven the wrong way. We've had other instances where we've been able to get them safely stopped, and that's the goal because … crashes, typically, with a wrong-way driver are going to be a significant crash."

Bohner said the punishment for wrong-way driving depends on the circumstances of the incident, and most drivers who self-correct do not end up having any contact with law enforcement.

"Obviously, if it's somebody that has done it on purpose and is being reckless, that is handled one way," Bohner said. "If it's somebody that is under the influence, that is handled a different way. If it's an older person that is just really confused, that's handled a completely different way where we try to make sure that they're safe (and) loved ones know where they are."

