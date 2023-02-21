Dr. Ronsisvalle: Depression among girls is at an all-time high. Here's what we can do to help

As I sat across the room from my new adolescent client, I couldn’t help but feel deeply disturbed by the degree to which she was experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

As a 16-year-old high school student, Megan battled to find the motivation to complete her schoolwork, show up for her soccer practices on time, or even enjoy hanging out with friends on the weekend.

She described the torturous experience of sitting in class feeling as if all eyes were on her as she reeled in intense social anxiety and fear of being bullied by her peers.

She didn’t engage in enjoyable activities anymore and instead spent an inordinate amount of time isolated in her room scrolling through TikTok and Instagram.

With a shockingly flat emotion, Megan described using self-injury to cope with her sadness and loneliness.

She would usually cut herself in response to the emotions of anxiety and depression and recently started to feel as if even self-injury no longer acted as pain relief.

Sadly, she began to seriously contemplate suicide.

As her eyes filled with tears, Megan’s facial expression remained stoic as she spoke clearly about her hopelessness for the future and how suicide seemed like a legitimate way out.

As a psychologist, it was a poignant experience to sit with Megan in her pain. As a father of a young teenage girl, it was nothing short of heart-wrenching.

Depression rising quickly in teenage girls

Unfortunately, Megan’s story is quite common in clinical offices across the country.

When I first entered clinical practice, this level of depression and anxiety would have been somewhat uncommon for an adolescent.

In recent years it’s hard to explain how often we hear these stories at our LiveWell clinics.

Out of necessity and in an effort to address the increased acuity of mental health problems in the adolescent population, our team has developed groundbreaking programs for adolescents dealing with depression, anxiety and addictions.

We are devoting incredible amounts of time and effort to creatively address this one undeniable truth: our teenage girls are in crisis.

A huge body of research is echoing our anecdotal experience at LiveWell.

Most recently, a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called the Youth Risk Behavior Survey has yielded some staggering statistics about the mental state of our high school girls.

Here are the highlights — or lowlights in this instance: Almost 33% of high school girls said they had considered suicide. That’s a massive increase of almost 60% in the past decade.

Nearly 15% of these young ladies report they had been forced to have sex when they did not want to.

About 6 out of 10 high school girls were so sad and hopeless they had stopped engaging in enjoyable activities.

Without a doubt, our young girls are in trouble. They have been overcome by a tidal wave of depression, anxiety, violence and trauma.

Naturally, the field of psychology is exploring why our young girls are hurting so badly, but this problem is bigger than simple scientific curiosity.

This issue impacts us all.

We have to figure out why our daughters and granddaughters are at risk. The future depends on it.

While we can’t pretend to have all the answers to what is driving a downward spiral for our teens, there seems to be a few shifts culturally that are most certainly the catalyst for some of the changes.

Social media set the stage

It’s evident our girls are growing up with very different experiences and pressures.

This is the first generation in history that has had exposure to social media and 24/7 access to friends using smartphones and computers.

They are bombarded with images of young women who are selling their brand to the world using photoshopped pictures that normalize unrealistic body standards and hyper-sexuality.

Digital media has essentially replaced the face-to-face time our teens once had with their friends.

Just so you know, the impact of social media is not being overstated — the latest research indicates the average teenage girl spends over eight hours a day looking at screens.

We hear from teenage girls in the clinical office every day who report that social media drives them to compare themselves to others and to consistently feel less than and not enough.

The idea that value comes from great character, integrity or faith has been replaced with the idea that value comes exclusively from looking, acting and behaving like social media influencers.

Digital media is teaching our girls that being a good friend is not as important as presenting a cookie-cutter, Instagram-worthy self to the world.

Social media influencers have set our teenage girls up for massive disappointment and low self-esteem.

The depression and suicide we are seeing are currently the net results of the impact that social media has had over the last several years in the lives of our girls.

Social connectedness has changed dramatically

Because our teenage girls are the first generation in history to be digital natives, their entire social structure is different.

When I wanted to hang out with a friend at 16 years old, I would either call them on the phone and have to carry on a real conversation or drive to their house and knock on their door.

Our young people communicate mostly over social media platforms, like Snapchat, which don’t require real conversations.

Their lives are spent crafting eight-word messages to their friends that are many times cryptic in nature.

This leaves our teen girls lacking in social skills and struggling to feel comfortable with what has traditionally been considered real conversations.

That’s why young ladies like Megan can feel the crushing weight of social anxiety just sitting in the classroom with their peers.

Unfortunately, the way our young people are living life is completely inconsistent with what the research says leads to a happy, healthy existence.

Researchers at Harvard have been studying happiness for more than eight decades and have consistently found that happiness has been in many ways related to our ability to be in connection with other people.

Positive, healthy communication with others is essentially the most important ingredient to happiness and longevity.

To be clear, it’s not just casual or shallow conversation that yields true joy.

The researchers at Harvard would tell us that maintaining quality relationships involves depth and face time.

In other words, the most important element of a happy life is cultivating social relationships in which you have face-to-face conversations about things that matter.

That’s the opposite of how our kids are living.

It’s no wonder we have a crisis of depression and suicidality with our young girls.

Culturally, their lives are set up to facilitate the opposite of what we know yields happiness and joy.

The solution to the crisis with our girls

We’ve established our young girls are struggling in unprecedented ways with depression and anxiety.

We’ve also identified that social media has set the stage for shallow, distant relationships that do not yield happiness and wholeness.

Naturally, at this point, we have to end this conversation with the solutions. What can help us turn the tide of mental health for teenage girls?

For starters, we have to focus on our responsibility as adults to reach out to our daughters, our granddaughters, our sisters and our friends in real relationships.

My encouragement to you, if you want to be a part of the solution, is to refuse to play by the rules set by the social media influencers.

Most of the clients that are in our LiveWell adolescent program tell us they purposely hide their true emotions from parents and teachers, in particular.

Let’s decide together that we refuse to let that happen any longer.

Of course, we can’t force our teens to speak up, but we can certainly make sure we communicate in no uncertain terms that we’re here to listen.

Remember, the researchers at Harvard tell us happiness comes from meaningful conversation.

If you’re confused about where to start with your teenage girls, start by asking meaningful questions. Be available to listen even if they don’t seem interested in talking.

Perhaps the most important conversation we can engage in is about mental health.

Be willing to ask questions about depression, sadness, loneliness, relationships, goals and dreams.

Our girls need to know we’re willing to listen to whatever is going on inside of their hearts and that we’re going to do it in a non-judgmental, loving manner.

Remember, most of our teenagers who are struggling with depression and anxiety feel like they aren’t enough.

Our job is to communicate value consistently and to be people that extend grace to our girls at every turn.

Finally, if we’re going to be a resource for teenage girls we have to normalize mental health care.

We have to break the stigma of reaching out to professionals for help, especially if our girls start to communicate with us about feelings of depression and anxiety.

If we decide to start asking questions, we can’t get scared to address the issues that come up.

It does more damage than good to facilitate conversations where our girls begin to speak about their mental health problems, and our responses are only platitudes and pleasantries.

The good news is that the prognosis for young girls to recover from depression and anxiety when given proper treatment is excellent.

Their brains are malleable and ready for change.

I can tell you from our experience at the LiveWell clinics that these young girls tend to make significant progress if given the chance to pursue therapy.

It probably comes as no surprise the research shows the most healing aspect of therapeutic work with adolescents is the therapeutic relationship itself.

That’s why our programs for adolescents who are experiencing depression, anxiety and even addictions focus heavily on the relationship between the therapist and the client.

We also provide opportunities for these adolescents to attend coping skills groups with other adolescents who are struggling with the same kind of issues.

I’m proud to say our programs for anxiety and depression in particular are incredibly effective for young girls.

When given the chance to enter therapy, these girls can thrive.

Our work with adolescents at LiveWell intends to provide you with the hope that your decision to be a part of the solution to the crisis with our girls can yield healing and hope in their lives.

All is not lost with this generation. They have tremendous potential to make a lasting positive impact on our world, and we have to decide together to fight for young girls like Megan.

We have to determine in our mind that we will ask the relevant questions and extend grace to them over and over again.

We have to be willing to get them professional help if possible.

In the end, we can push back the tidal wave of brokenness that is coming against our young girls and help them find happiness and peace.

If you or a young girl you know is struggling with depression or suicidality, please don’t hesitate to reach out to one of the professionals at LiveWell Behavioral Health.

Our team of professionals stands ready to help at any moment.

Dr. Mike Ronsisvalle is a Licensed Psychologist and the President of LiveWell Behavioral Health, a psychological services agency that provides counseling to clients of all ages and addictions treatment to adolescents and adults. You can find him at www.LiveWellbehavioralhealth.com or call 321-259-1662.