African art museum in DeLand seeks to expand its footprint, impact with $1 million project

Leaders of an African American art museum in DeLand plan to expand the organization's influence in Volusia County.

Officials at the African American Museum of the Arts at 325 S Clara Ave. hope to complete a more than $1.03 million project that will add at least 2,000 square feet of gallery, event and community meeting space.

A key part of that effort is getting approval for a $498,060 grant from Volusia County's taxpayer-funded ECHO program, which provides grants "for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes."

The Volusia ECHO Advisory Committee reviewed the project on Friday and scored it high enough to move forward to the County Council for a vote.

Museum officials will use funds from the ECHO grant, the Florida Department of State and other sources to construct a new building on an adjacent lot.

African art, local history and cultural events

Museum CEO Mary Allen and board Chair Reginald Williams welcomed a few guests into the gallery on Wednesday. Allen showed off some of the items packed into the 800-square-foot space.

She knelt down to describe a crucifix and tiger's tooth from Ethiopia in a display case. The museum's permanent collection of about 500 pieces includes sculptures and other works of art from African countries such as Senegal, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and South Africa, she said. The museum is also focused on Caribbean American art and culture.

The collection includes documents and artistic representations of local and American history. One room includes a bust of the late Charles Bailey, a local resident who was among the Tuskegee Airmen.

Allen moved to the hallway to pull a Life Magazine from a rack of publications.

"This is from 1965 ― the first Selma march," she said.

Williams said the museum provides a place where people can be educated at a time when state government is limiting how Black history can be taught.

"African American kids have to have somewhere where they can learn about their history, and the museum is ideal," Williams said.

Among other controversial decisions, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed what he called the Stop Woke Act in 2022 , and the Department of Education rejected an Advanced Placement course on African American studies this year.

The museum's collection keeps growing because people keep donating items. Allen tries to make sure that every piece of art is displayed within a year of its donation, she said.

The museum welcomes the work of several visiting artists each year and hosts events such as poetry slams, a jazz festival and summer camps for children, among other things. The museum's properties include the current museum building and, across the road, the Dr. Noble “Thin Man” Watts Amphitheater and the Maxwell and Irene Dixon Johnson Cultural Park. The amphitheater is named for the late "legendary saxophonist and band leader" who was born in DeLand, according to the museum.

Museum officials described the facility as "an important anchor institution" in the cultural and artistic life of the community. The grant application says that most annual events that the museum hosts are free to attend.

Irene Johnson, who founded the museum with her husband in 1994, wanted to provide a place where people could learn about African and Caribbean history ― but that's not all she envisioned, Allen said.

"She was also concerned about our youth," Allen said. "She was concerned about their self esteem, so she wanted a place where they can come and learn and read about who they are to make them feel better about themselves. And also she wanted to educate the community about … African American history, culture in a positive and affirming manner."

Expanding

Museum officials want more space to spread out and to press forward with the vision that launched the museum.

The Johnsons wanted a larger facility to come to fruition, Williams said. That's why they bought the lot next door, and that's where officials plan to construct the new building.

The museum hired an architect to design the new building and planned to have a project kickoff with the architect on Friday after the Volusia ECHO Advisory Committee meeting.

Williams faced questions at the committee meeting about how the museum could manage the project and maintain the new facility with a small team and budget, and grant funds coming on a reimbursement basis.

Williams said the museum has completed the requirements to draw 25% of the state grant. Also, the team has been rebuilding the board and has created a fundraising arm, and the construction time frame for completing the project will allow them to raise funds, he said.

"We recognize that it is a herculean leap, you know, but I have a board behind me that's willing to take that leap," Williams said.

The expansion is expected to be finished and open by April of 2025 if the funding comes through, according to the application packet.

The museum describes itself in the grant application as "a unique and vital resource in this part of Florida, particularly West Volusia County."

People can tour the museum for free, and donations are accepted. More details are at africanmuseumdeland.org or by calling (386) 736-4004. The museum posts upcoming events on its website and Facebook page .

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: African art museum in DeLand seeks to expand its footprint, impact with $1 million project