News briefs: Sheriff's office recovers stolen motor vehicle

VIOLET TOWNSHIP -- A Fairfield County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger on Feb. 19 for driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on Hill Road in the city of Pickerington when the vehicle fled.

According to Sheriff Alex Lape, the deputy located the vehicle, crashed and on fire, in front of 8486 Hill Road NW. The driver and two occupants were pulled from the vehicle by the deputy and subsequently transported to the area hospitals because of injuries received from the crash. During the course of the incident, it was discovered that the driver and occupants were juveniles. The vehicle was stolen out of Columbus.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Lape thanked the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Post 23, for their assistance.

Chillicothe VAMC hosts hiring fair to fill current vacancies

CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center hosts a weekly hiring fair, every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Chillicothe VA campus in Building 9.

These weekly hiring events focus mainly on screening applicants for the three positions: Nursing Assistant (NAs), Licensed Nurse Practitioner (LPNs), and Registered Nurse (RNs). This Wednesday, however, the Nursing Recruitment Program, headed by Kathryn Hils, Associate Director of Patient Care, will also be reviewing resumes for Advance Medical Support Assistant (AMSA) vacancies.

“Our Chillicothe VA Medical Center Hiring Fairs are an invitation for RNs, LPNs, and NAs to serve our nation's heroes with clinical excellence and kindness,” Hils said.