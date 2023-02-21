Norwich Tech ends season with barn burner at Old Lyme

OLD LYME ― The seniors on the Norwich Tech boys basketball team aren’t going to be playing in the Connecticut Technical Conference tournament this week. The Warriors also failed to qualify for the CIAC state tournament.

But when Warriors head coach Mike Froscello has Norwich Tech competing for league and state championships in the future, the five seniors will know they played a big part.

“I’ve seen them all grow up with me,” Froscello said. “They’ve helped me become who I am.”

Josh Hanks, Bradley Saint Louis, David Clang, Drake Fuller, and Malaki Mercado played the final game of their careers last Friday night at Lyme-Old Lyme High School.

And they left everything out on the floor.

There was Hanks pulling up and draining one clutch three-pointer after another. There was Saint Louis sweeping across the lane for a basket over a bevy of defenders. There was Fuller and Mercado providing lock down defense. And there was Clang, a mack truck in sneakers, one of the top lineman in the CTC, coming away with a steal and going coast-to-coast for a layup in the barn burning fourth quarter.

“It was definitely one of our best games of the season energy-wise,” Froscello said. ”Tonight was a good one to end on even though we lost.”

Yup, Old Lyme got a clutch three-point jumper from Charlie Sahadi with just five seconds left and defeated Norwich Tech, 60-57.

“It was a crazy game,” Hanks said. “Definitely one to remember.”

Hanks, who led all scorers with 23 points, drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Warriors a 56-55 lead with just 1:12 remaining.

Old Lyme’s Leland Hine (22 points) sank two free throws with 40 seconds left before Saint Louis (15 points) tied it at 57 on a free throw with just 31 seconds to go.

Sahadi got a great look from beyond the arc on the right side for the game-winning basket. The Warriors moved the ball past half court and called a time-out with 2.6 seconds left but a shot from the corner at the buzzer went long.

Froscello is a Norwich Tech alum who began working with the Warriors basketball program right after graduation. After six seasons under the tutelage of head coaches Jeff Brown and Muhammed Hassan, Froscello took over for Hassan prior to the 2022-2023 season.

At age 25, Froscello is one of the youngest head coaches in the state.

“We’ve seen a lot of progress this season,” Froscello said. “We had a few hiccups, and a lot of injuries, and a lot of people that dropped out but we made it work.”

After an 0-6 start the Warriors earned victories over Ellis Tech (twice), Vinyl Tech, and Eastern Connecticut Conference foes Tourtellotte and Plainfield to finish with a 5-15 won-lost mark.

“We struggled at first,” Hanks said. “We tried to pull it together. There were a lot of bumps but we overcame them. I feel like we did well. There was a lot of improvement this year.”

Froscello is optimistic the Warriors can rebuild fast.

“We have some talent coming up,” Froscello said. “The next few years as we rebuild younger kids are going to see us and say, ‘Hey, it’s not just a trade school.’ They can come here and play sports and compete year-round and condition. I’m excited for next year. I think we’re going to be a lot better, especially with the shot clock. It’s going to help us run and gun.”

Still, Froscello is going to miss his first senior class.

“This is the best group of kids I could have asked for in my first year,” Froscello said. “I’ve never had an attitude problem. Despite our record, it was a good season. I couldn’t ask for anything more."

