'It's a winning culture now' - How Iona Prep wrestling became a competitive power

NEW ROCHELLE - Away from the mat, Iona Prep coach Tom Straehle is a science teacher at the high school.

Come wrestling season, he's more akin to a mad scientist.

Maybe mad isn't the proper word for the hyper-organized and reserved coach, but there's no doubt he's built up the Gaels' wrestling program into a Frankenstein-ish machine that has ripped through the opposition this season.

"It's a winning culture now," Straehle said. "Before, we were kind of status quo, always pretty decent but never really great. Now, we can wrestle with anybody in the state and teams in other states, too, and that was evident by us going to Rhode Island and there were some really good teams up there this year.

"The culture is winning now, that's what we want. We got a lot of kids that are in seventh and eighth grade that are looking to come here now too, and it's just gonna keep, hopefully, rolling and rolling."

The Gaels are in the middle of a renaissance. Last year was historic for the program, which witnessed the rise of four CHSAA state champs, the most it's ever had in a single season.

Since the program's inception in 2006, there were just three CHSAA state title winners - 2018 graduate Colin Realbuto, and the two-time CHSAA state title-winning tandem of 2020 graduates Matt Kelly and A.J. Kovacs, who also both won NYSPHSAA titles at Albany.

This year, they raised the standard even higher.

The Gaels crowned six CHSAA state champions – Justin Shay (132), Paolo Ciatto (138), Max Watson (145), Eric Grant (152), Sean Degl (160) and Gabriel Garibaldi (285).

"We're here to compete, and we're here to win," Garibaldi said. "And that's what we plan on doing at every tournament."

Iona Prep has done just that.

Its banner year also included a 37-1 dual-meet record, team titles at the Hen Hud Sailor Classic, Shoreline Classic, O'Connell Tournament, Yorktown Duals, Tortora Duals and the Westchester County championships – where they doubled the points of second-place finisher New Rochelle.

"Four years ago, if you told someone Iona Prep would win Westchester Counties by 100 points over the second-place team, people would probably laugh at your face," Ciatto said. "It's nice to know that we're the top dogs in the area and people are respecting us."

They took second at the CHSAA state dual-meet tournament, falling to Chaminade by one point in the decisive round-robin tournament, but they made up for it with their crowning moment at the CHSAA tournament, where they won their first-ever team state title behind the effort of their six CHSAA state champs, and two more finalists in Kevin McCarvill (138) and Kosta Koufalis (145).

"When I came to Iona Prep, I had an idea that we would be a successful team, but I didn't know to this certain extent," Grant said. "When I came, I was pleasantly surprised by the culture of the team and the work ethic and how serious everybody takes this sport, and I'm just happy that I ended up here with the teammates I have now."

Straehle's staff includes Nick Cipriano, a former sectional place-winner at Dobbs Ferry who began his coaching career at Ardsley. Former Yorktown head coach Eric Fama is also on board, and he serves as a big component in practice and in scouting opponents. Fama had a standout wrestling career of his own, earning all-section four times and winning a title his senior year at New Rochelle.

The final member of the four-person coaching staff is John Degl, a former state champion at Mahopac and Iowa wrestler. Degl's presence has also enticed some wrestlers from his club, Empire Wrestling Academy, to enroll at Iona Prep, but as his son, Sean, and Straehle have noticed over the years, amassing talent alone wasn't enough to culminate in the success the program has now.

"It doesn't even feel real, but I remember the environment," said Sean Degl, thinking back to his freshman season at Iona Prep. "Back then, it was a lot of just working hard when you feel like it, or not consistently coming to practice and people doing what they want. Now, it's a whole team. We're a lot more uniform and a lot more together. It's a great thing to be a part of."

A collective change in mindset has paid dividends, but the Gaels don't plan on having this two-year stretch be short-lived or a mere flash. They want to build for the long haul.

"The goal is to make it last as long as possible," Watson said. "Just because I'm a senior doesn't mean that I won't be coming back and giving back to the young kids on the team. It's going to be one of those situations we have our guys who graduated come back and we're going to keep this going."

While's it been a successful season, the Gaels are searching for the ultimate ending. They've made their mark locally and in the CHSAA, but they aim to take their winning ways to the state level.

Iona Prep will have six representatives in Albany, which will be the most out of any Division I school from the Lower Hudson Valley and ties Division II Pearl River for the most overall.

Straehle feels there should've been more, given their depth from 132 to 160.

"When I look at the seeding sheets coming up, I know some of my guys should be there," Straehle said. "But they're not allowed because (the CHSAA) only gets one guy. Maybe one day the state changes the rule, and they let us bring more guys who qualify on points. They know they only get one guy, so they all push each other and try to get that one spot."

It made for some difficult semifinal and championship matches, as a couple of Gaels were forced to compete and knock their teammate out in order to reach the top, but with the CHSAA state tournament behind them, they've gone back to training together and pushing one another.

"We're really excited and I'm really excited to put myself out there and show who I am," Shay said of their upcoming trip. "It gets really competitive in the room, but it's the best thing, because we build off each other. Iron sharpens iron."

