Snow much fun: Petoskey hosts Winter Wonderland Weekend

By Jillian Fellows, The Petoskey News-Review,

12 days ago
PETOSKEY — Downtown Petoskey was filled with ice and snow sculptures over the weekend for the annual Winter Wonderland Weekend.

Ice sculptors from Icon Ice were in Pennsylvania Park doing live demonstrations throughout the day on Saturday, and snow sculptors Adam Wernecke of Bay City and Spencer Scharf of Cheboygan created a sculpture of a bear making a sand castle.

Other activities during the weekend included a scavenger hunt through downtown, a chili trail and a book signing. Due to inclement weather, the Winter Sports Park was unable to host the bumpjump and cardboard sled races.

