From cleaning houses to studying theater in London for this Georgian Court student

Robin Smith raised three kids as a single mother, working two jobs. By day she’s a paraprofessional in the Toms River Regional School District. After school, she cleans houses.

Robin’s youngest, Sabrina Halk, showed a high-achieving spark from an early age. Sending her to college was not going to be easy, but where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Together, Halk and her mom found a way.

“She goes to work with me,” Smith said, referring to her side job. “She has no qualms about picking up that vacuum or that duster. She’s in charge of mopping and all that not-so-pretty stuff. She works hard and she earned her way.”

Halk is a sophomore at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, commuting from her family’s home in Brick to save money, making the most of her opportunity. This semester that includes studying in London on a Fund for Education Abroad (FEA) scholarship, which is available to first-generation college students through a highly competitive application process. She is among the first Georgian Court students to earn one.

A graphic design major, Halk is taking courses in London theater and digital production right now. Her digital production instructor worked on the set of the movie "Jurassic World." For her theater course, the students attend London stage productions and write reviews about them.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Halk, who seeks a career in children’s illustrations, said over Zoom last week. “I’m sure being here to discover myself as an artist will help me grow.”

And every day, she FaceTimes her mom and her older siblings with updates.

“She’s always been a huge overachiever,” Smith said. “When she sets her mind to stuff, it happens. I can’t even describe how proud I was when she got that scholarship. She’s following her dreams and facing her fears at the same time, and it’s amazing.”

'I can't give you a Maserati'

A lifelong Brick resident, Smith raised her kids to be resilient. There were no alternatives.

“I try to instill in all of them: Life is not easy, you’re not entitled to anything, and anything you want, you have to work hard for it,” she said.

Working hard, she told them, is a skill.

“I can’t give you a Maserati, but you can earn your way to getting a Maserati on your own,” she said.

In addition to the tuition money earned, Halk gained valuable perspective cleaning houses alongside her mom — and a deep appreciation.

“I’m very grateful for her,” Halk said. “She’s worked hard just to keep a roof over our heads. She would give you the shirt off her back.”

Smith also imparted other important advice to her kids: If you want something, go for it. While at Brick High School, Halk kept a full schedule, competing in volleyball and track & field. At Georgian Court, as soon as she learned of the FEA scholarship opportunity, she didn’t hesitate.

“She’s taken the bull by the horns,” Smith said.

'You can make it happen'

Halk arrived in London Jan. 25. She’s grouped with about 40 other international students.

“I love to hear about other peoples’ experiences and how they live,” she said. “It’s very eye-opening. I want to know how they got here and what their story is.”

She’s shared her story, too, amid visits to Big Ben, Stonehenge and other world-famous landmarks.

“Every day feels surreal,” she said.

With Smith's two oldest in the work world now and Halk getting the most out of her college experience, is there advice this mom would like to share with other single parents who are wondering what they can provide for their kids?

“Don’t be so hard on yourself,” she said. “I was always hard on myself. Am I doing enough? Am I there enough? I realize now, I did good.”

Halk has something to share, too, for every teen who’s mopping floors.

“If you have a dream, you can make it happen,” she said. “With tenacity and grit, you can make it happen. It’s happening for me.”

