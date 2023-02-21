Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos can create a lot more cap space with restructured contracts

By Jon Heath,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jd1fX_0kuLiKec00

The Denver Broncos could create an additional $48,817,438 in salary cap space this offseason by restructuring select contracts, according to an estimate from OverTheCap.com.

Teams can restructure items like roster bonuses and base salaries by converting them to signing bonuses and spreading the cap hits out over the course of the contract. For example, a 2023 roster bonus of $1 million on a four-year contract could be restructured to a signing bonus with cap hits of $250,000 over four seasons. That could save $750,000 in cap space in Year 1 as a simple restructure.

Teams can also do a maximum restructure by adding void years or an extension to the current years of an existing contract. That’s a more complicated process. Denver could create an additional $92,106,104 through maximum restructures, but that’s unpractical and unlikely to happen.

Broncos general manager George Paton will likely execute several simple restructures, though, and that could create more than $48 million in additional cap space, bringing the team’s total to $57,218,495.

Here are 10 players who could be restructure candidates for Denver, courtesy of OverTheCap.com:

  • OLB Randy Gregory: $9,690,000
  • WR Courtland Sutton: $8,613,333
  • DB Justin Simmons: $6,617,500
  • OT Garett Bolles: $6,335,000
  • QB Russell Wilson: $5,468,000
  • DL D.J. Jones: $4,460,000
  • WR Tim Patrick: $3,460,000
  • OLB Jacob Martin: $1,585,000
  • K Brandon McManus: $1,242,500
  • CB Pat Surtain: $812,855

The Broncos are currently projected to have about $13,698,473 in cap space, but several cap-saving moves are likely on the way. Stay tuned.

