Abilene Christian High eyes sixth state boys basketball title

Abilene Christian High last won a state title in Kevin Brooks’ second year as a coach with the Panthers in 2014.

Brooks, in his second stint with the team, now has a shot at winning another one.

ACHS (25-4) plays Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (21-6) at noon Wednesday in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 2A state semifinals at Waco University High School.

Houston Grace Christian (24-16) plays Beaumont Legacy (21-18) in the other semifinal at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The winners meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Robinson High School in Waco.

“It’s exciting,” Brooks said. “To be able to go back to state, say you’ve been there once at any level, whether it’s UIL or TAPPS, is a great accomplishment, especially for these kids to have a chance just to go and experience that atmosphere and environment.”

ACHS is seeking its sixth state title overall. The Panthers also won state in in 1978, ’79, ’81 and 2012. They were a runner-up in 2019.

The Panthers made that last trip to state in 2019 without Brooks, who left the school for two seasons, before returning last season.

ACHS, which went 10-0 in district, advanced to the state semifinals with wins over Red Oak Ovilla (81-71) and Wylie Prep Academy (66-48) after a first-round bye.

Bethesda beat Lubbock All Saints 43-32 and Muenster Sacred Heart 37-36 after a first-round bye.

The Panthers are led by senior KJ Kriviss, who is averaging 19.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Carson Schweithale, a junior, follows with 12.1 points per game while sophomores Jacolby Smith and Bryinn Waggoner are averaging 10.4. Brooks Armstrong, another sophomore, is averaging 9.4 points per game.

Waggoner (3.8) and Kriviss (3.6) lead the team in assists, while both also lead the Panthers with four steals per game.

ACHS’ four losses came against UIL Eastland (71-47), Munday (68-61), Seymour (70-52) and Abernathy (65-47). The Panthers have wins over several UIL teams, including Big Country playoff teams Stamford (56-49), Aspermont (51-30), Hawley (55-49) and May (82-64).

Brooks said his team likes to play a fast-paced tempo on offense while giving team little time to breathe when the Panthers are playing defense.

“We’re able to wear people down defensively, especially with us playing at such a fast pace,” Brooks said. “I don’t think some teams are in shape to play with us like that, especially if I’m bringing three, four, five (players) off the bench that’s still playing at that same pace and energy and effort.”

The Panthers success isn’t surprising, consider they returned all but one player from last year’s squad. It’s still a young team, too, with most of its key players sophomores and juniors.

“If we can keep this group in the play, we should be pretty good, and we’ve got some good eighth-graders coming up,” Brooks said.

It’s not often a coach gets to take a team to a state tournament twice, and Brooks is grateful for the opportunity. He also likes what it does for the school and the program.

“That’s God,” Brooks said. “I work hard at helping these kids at Abilene Christian School to develop and be prepared with the game of basketball. Just let them know that they have a chance to play for something. At this point it’s about them accomplishing a goal.

“So, I’m just glad to say that we do have a chance to compete (at state), and the younger kids get to see us compete for it. So, now it’s something they can reach and attain. Hopefully, we keep that push going.”

T APPS Class 2A State Tournament

State Semifinals

At Waco University H.S.

Houston Grace Christian (24-16) vs. Beaumont Legacy (21-18), 10 a.m. Wednesday

Abilene Christian (25-4) vs. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (21-6), noon Wednesday

Championship

At Waco Robinson

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. Thursday

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene Christian High eyes sixth state boys basketball title