Dover Fire & Rescue holds largest swearing-in ceremony in its history

DOVER — City Fire Chief Michael McShane presided over the largest swearing in ceremony in the history of the department at Dover City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 7. In addition to 17 new firefighters being inducted, there were 19 promotions recognized.

Retired Dover Fire Chief Paul Haas led the ceremony, which included speeches by Mayor Robert Carrier, City Manager Mike Joyal and Assistant Fire Chief David Hanna. They were joined by City Council members, fellow firefighters, family and friends filling the auditorium.

The reason for such a large ceremony was due to the postponement of previous gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last such event was in September 2019.

With the addition of a third ambulance placed in service this past September, there are now a total of 65 uniformed firefighters and officers.

"With over 7,000 calls for service last year the need for this additional ambulance company was recognized and supported by the city manager, the council and the public at large,” McShane said.

Hanna said Dover Fire & Rescue “has a very distinguished and proud history, which continues today as seen by the heroic actions our firefighters take every day.”

The many promotions sworn in include: Craig Chabot to deputy chief, Hanna to assistant chief, Keith Irwin to division chief of EMS and David Golding to division chief of training. New captains sworn in were Craig Croteau, Marc Plante and Shawn Croteau and new lieutenants were Matt Michaud, Pat Simmons and Rob Downs.

Firefighters newly promoted to engineers were Mike Ryan, Chris Donnelly, Ryan Chase, Anthony Colarusso, Jeffery Nelson and Ben Roesch.

Newly recognized paramedics were Jason Nicoll, Quinn Duffy and James Calderone.

New firefighters include Kayla Reno, Brandon Cunningham, Robert West, Cody Heath, Jonathon Demers, Bradley Gorman, Cole Poth, James Kent, Taylor Denio, Hunter Stevens, Ian Bowman, Lilah Cherim, Josh Crampsey, Zachary Phipps, Keegan Ricker, Brian Tully and Sierra Rodenhuis.

The night of speeches, bagpipes, promotions and recognitions concluded with a special presentation for one member who has been associated with the city of Dover and the fire department for 40 years. Retired Capt. David Duquette, now a fleet mechanic, was called forward and presented with a special crystal award by McShane and Hanna, recognizing his dedication to the city.