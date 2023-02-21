Fulmore to begin filming sequel to movie in New Bern. Find out which local spots she picked!

Fans of local filmmaker D’Aja Fulmore and her first premiere film Crossover will not have to wait much longer for a sequel to the locally filmed and produced feature movie.

“Crossover: The Revenge” will be filming in New Bern and surrounding areas during the week of March 20-29. The movie will bring actors Yessi Rodrigues, Cliff Powell and Jamal Woolard back to the area to reprise their respective roles of Terri, Black and Heavy.

Auditions for the sequel were held in September at The Omega Center in New Bern with hundreds of aspiring actors attending the all-day event.

“I really appreciate the support of Kurtis Stewart to our project and for use of the facility,” Fulmore said. “The success of the event was beyond what I expected.”

Local actors selected for parts in the movie include Santario Murrell and Brandon Ward of Trenton, Zach Hobbs of Maysville, Dee Dee Whitehead and Bill Hand, both of New Bern. Hand is the president of the N.C. History Theatre and known for his portrayal of Mark Twain in several local theatre productions.

Hand said he had a small part in the first film.

“I appeared in the first movie as a police officer for all of about 5 seconds,” Hand said. “I haven’t seen the script yet. I believe I will be playing the role of a detective and not sure if I’ll be a good guy or a heavy, but I’m really looking forward to it. D’Aja is a lot of fun to work with. I’ve done a few local films, but this will be the first one that actually has a professional budget to it.”

Gospel-recording artist Bonita Burney-Simmons will also have a role in the production. She is the founder of Tried By Fire, Inc., a local non-profit organization committed to helping women find hope and healing during the tough times through faith in Christ. The organization is currently working with My Sister’s House, a transition home for women post-incarceration.

Several local businesses have signed up to be used as filming locations including Baxter’s 1892, an upscale lounge and bar which recently opened at 323 Pollock St. in downtown New Bern, Musashi Japanese Restaurant on Glenburnie Road, Piggly Wiggly in Trenton and Creative Touch Hair Salon.

Additionally, Bistro 252 will not only serve as a film location but will provide catering during the production. The restaurant, formerly Sweet Pea’s Café, located at 3515 Trent Road, Suite 6, recently opened with new owners Tammy West and Terrell Southerland.

Fulmore said she wants to utilize as many local resources as possible.

“It helps me as well as shine a light on local businesses in New Bern,” she said. “It has always been very important to me to keep my production local in the place where I grew up. I love it here and the people who live here. I consider it an honor to work with our community on this project.”

Fulmore’s debut movie, Crossover, was filmed locally and premiered on the streaming network TUBI, where it was featured as one of the network’s Most Popular movies within 24 hours of its release. According to fiercevideo.com, TUBI has more than 64 million subscribers.

Following the success of her first film, Crossover, Fulmore has contracted with Shondrella Avery, owner of Los Angeles-based Glass Slipper Pictures for a three-movie deal. According to their website, glassslipperpictures.net, the media company is a 100% female and black-owned. It is a television, film, subscription and non-subscription streaming distribution and production company.

“When I signed the new contract, I had nothing written,” Fulmore said. “I had no plans to do another Crossover film. I had no idea what was coming down the pipe prior to the offer from Avery and her production company, but I’m excited.”

Fulmore said she is still in need of extras and filming locations such as nice homes and local businesses. She is also seeking high school and college students to serve as interns on the project. Those interested can contact her at morecasting2020@gmail.com.

Hashiem Brown will be co-directing with Fulmore. Ava Williams will serve as a producer on the project among others. The movie is expected to be released in the Summer of 2023.

“I am expecting this project to be much bigger than the first one,” Fulmore said. “Because of surprise ending to Crossover, those who watched it are anticipating the release of the sequel.”