How to watch Fayetteville State basketball in CIAA Tournament

Fayetteville State men's and women's basketball teams swept the CIAA Southern Division regular-season titles and begin play in the conference tournament in Baltimore, Maryland's CFG Bank Arena this week.

All of the tournament games will be broadcast on ESPN+ , with the men's and women's championship games airing on ESPNU on Saturday. ESPN+ is a paid subscription service ($9.99 per month) and you can sign up for it on ESPNplus.com or through the ESPN app .

The Fayetteville State women earned the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye. They'll face No. 8-seeded Johnson C. Smith at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday in Round 2 (ESPN+). The Lady Broncos are looking to win their second CIAA Tournament title since 2020 .

The Fayetteville State men earned the No. 2 overall seed and a first-round bye. They'll face the winner of Tuesday's Shaw vs. Bowie State game at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday in Round 2 (ESPN+). The Broncos are the defending CIAA Tournament champions, having won last year's title to end a drought of almost 50 years.

CIAA basketball tournament schedule

WOMEN

Round 1 - Tuesday

(6) Shaw 62, (11) Claflin 49

(8) Johnson C. Smith 72, (9) Virginia Union 54

(5) Elizabeth City State 59, (12) Saint Augustine's 55

(7) Virginia State 66, (10) Livingstone 63

Round 2 - Wednesday

(8) Johnson C. Smith 62, (1) Fayetteville State 54

(2) Lincoln 78, (7) Virginia State 57

Round 2 - Thursday

(6) Shaw 54, (3) Winston-Salem State 48

(5) Elizabeth City State 76, (4) Bowie State 54

Semifinals - Friday

(8) Johnson C. Smith vs. (5) Elizabeth City State, noon

(6) Shaw vs. (2) Lincoln, 8 p.m.

Championship - Saturday

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

MEN

Round 1 - Tuesday

(7) Shaw 63, (10) Bowie State 53

(9) Elizabeth City State 74, (8) Livingstone 69

Round 1 - Wednesday

(6) Lincoln 80, (11) Johnson C. Smith 52

(5) Winston-Salem State 65, Saint Augustine's 49

Round 2 - Wednesday

Game 5 — (1) Virginia Union 75, (9) Elizabeth City State 54

Game 6 — (2) Fayetteville State 58, (7) Shaw 53

Round 3 - Thursday

(6) Lincoln 76, (3) Virginia State 67

Game 8 — (4) Claflin vs. (5) Winston-Salem State, 8 p.m.

Semifinals - Friday

(1) Virginia Union vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.

(2) Fayetteville State vs. (6) Lincoln, 6 pm.

Championship - Saturday

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Fayetteville State basketball in CIAA Tournament