Backyard Universe: A head-turning planetary evening show will be visible in Fayetteville

Back in December of 2020, evening sky planets Jupiter and Saturn appeared to pass historically close to one another.

The solar system's two largest planets could both be covered by a fingertip held at arm's length on the evening of December 21, 2020. Lots of folks were outside that evening looking at the pair and social media was flooded with photos of the rare close pairing.

A similar planetary huddle will happen late this month into March.

This time, Jupiter will again make up half of the close pairing but the other planet will be Venus, the brightest planet in the sky.

Jupiter and the moon

Planets Jupiter and Venus will appear closest together on the evening of March 1, but another evening to wish for clear skies is Wednesday.

On that evening, the crescent moon will hang very close to Jupiter with Venus also appearing close and below the moon and Jupiter.

For eastern United States observers, the moon-Jupiter pair will appear only about two moon widths apart during evening twilight. It should offer a striking view in binoculars or a small telescope since both the moon and the planet will fit in the same field of view.

A scope or binoculars will also show some of Jupiter's larger moons near the planet. The moon will be showing us a slim 9.6% sunlit crescent on February 22.

Jupiter meets Venus

Each clear February evening we can watch planets Jupiter and Venus appear to draw closer to one another each evening.

They're easy to find. Unless the moon is up, the two planets are the brightest objects in the evening February sky as darkness falls. Venus is the brighter of the two and will appear below Jupiter during February.

With each passing February evening, the apparent distance between the two planets will shrink. On the evening of March 1, the pair will appear closest together, but far enough apart that the pair won't appear as a single object to the unaided eye. On March 1, both planets will fit in the same binocular or low-power telescope field of view.

The close huddle of the two bright planets March 1 and the earlier grouping of the two planets and the moon won't be one of those astronomical events that we have to know our way around the sky to locate. The planetary groupings will be obvious to even the most casual sky watcher. All we will need to see it is a clear sky and an unobstructed view toward the west.

Like the Jupiter and Saturn pairing before Christmas in 2020, the February planetary grouping doesn't indicate a closing of the actual distance between the planets. Even though we can cover both distant worlds with a fingertip, they are and will remain millions of miles apart.

The view we have is just an effect of perspective. It's like we're driving by a roadside utility pole when it momentarily lines up with another pole hundreds of yards away.

A telescope view of Jupiter will show the planet's cloud bands and up to four of its largest moons. Venus is brighter but less interesting through a telescope. Covered entirely with white clouds, Venus will be showing a gibbous, or not quite full phase in February and March. Jupiter will be leaving the evening sky as it vanishes in the sun's glare in a few weeks but Venus will remain visible in the western sky well into this summer.

If you have a question about astronomy send it to Backyard Universe P.O. Box 297 Stedman, NC 28391 or email johnnyhorne937@gmail.com