College and career fair to be held at Eastridge Mall

A national organization dedicated to helping students of color access higher education is holding a college and career fair for the first time in Gastonia.

The National College Resources Foundation will hold the fair at Eastridge Mall on March 1 from 3-7 p.m., said Joan Scott, director of community, government and civic affairs for the foundation. More than 30 colleges and universities will have representatives present, including historically Black colleges and universities, and there will also be representatives from career-oriented certification programs and companies that are hiring, Scott said.

"Our college fair is quite a bit different than other college fairs. Ours is more like entertainment. We try to make it fun. We try to make it lively," Scott said. "So from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the students visit with the colleges... and we've also added programs to where students can get certification for various careers. That's what we're all about, is making sure that students get the information they need."

Students interested in applying to a college can apply on the spot at the fair, get accepted, and be awarded scholarships. They must bring their transcripts with them to the fair so that college representatives can review them.

Later, the foundation will present scholarships for students who participated in an essay contest, and there will be a step show and a dance contest where they will give cash money away.

There will also be seminars on topics like whether or not a student should attend college and how to start a business.

"It's an informative, fun-filled day," Scott said.