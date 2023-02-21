Space Bar offers out-of-this-world drinks, snacks and atmosphere | Grub Scout

A past-its-prime West Knoxville shopping center is about the last place one might expect to find a nightspot like Space Bar . The self-described cyberpunk- and space-travel-themed “geek-easy” would be a no-brainer in the Old City or somewhere on Gay Street or maybe even Market Square. But considering that Space Bar is the sister business of Bit Burger and Token Game Tavern, which are in the same shopping center, the location makes more sense.

Those were my initial thoughts last weekend as The Grub Spouse and I boarded our “flight” at Space Bar, which primarily functions as a drinking establishment but also serves food. The Spouse and I were there to experience it all.

Space Bar commits to its theme on all fronts, from the shadowy, fluorescent-lit interior with Day-Glo accents to the servers’ sci-fi-influenced outfits to the food and beverage menus. The Spouse and I exited the drab parking lot and found ourselves fully immersed in an otherworldly experience that began in the vestibule/“air lock” with a brief pre-flight speech by the host and continued in the main bar/dining area, which was smaller than I had imagined it would be.

We were seated at a table for two and given menus with light-emitting pages — coolness from the get-go. I started with the Intergalactic Mixology section, which offers up more than a dozen space-themed libations with names like The Replicant and Project Genesis. The lineup includes absinthe drinks and cocktails enhanced with 15 mg of CBD.

I ordered the Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster (12 credits [dollars]). It’s made with Aviation Gin, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, créme de violet, lemon and aquafaba, and it's topped with a Buzz Button, an edible flower that creates a cool, numb, tingly, effervescent sensation inside the mouth for several minutes. Our server instructed me to chew the flower fully and enjoy the cocktail while my mouth was buzzing. The Buzz Button made my mouth feel as if I had just eaten Pop Rocks candy. The drink itself had strong cherry notes and was very enjoyable.

The food menu is concise. Appetizers include deviled eggs and several crostini creations. We got the Vega-9 Crostini (6 credits) — two crusts topped with truffle oil, sautéed mushrooms, hummus and Parmesan cheese. Shareable plates include another crostini dish, a Bavarian pretzel and a rack of candied bacon served with a potato cake and a cheddar-jalapeño biscuit.

We ordered two items: the Quasi-Stellar Object (12 credits), a quesadilla made with pepper cheese, caramelized onions, cilantro-pepper sauce, queso fresco, cilantro and jalapeño; and the Felucian Flat (12 credits), a flatbread pizza featuring a cauliflower crust, pesto sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, pine nuts and basil.

These items were a little tricky to evaluate, because I was influenced heavily by the theming, and the fluorescent lighting affected the visuals. But I still think they stand fairly on their own. I loved the blend of ingredients topping the crostini, and both the quesadilla and flatbread managed to transcend their pedestrian roots thanks to unique fillings and toppings.

The Spouse and I found ourselves rubbernecking to get looks at what our neighboring tables ordered. One party had tried the candied bacon — suspended strips of meat that were flavor-enhanced by smoldering clumps of rosemary. Everyone’s drinks were fancifully fun to look at, and our fellow patrons were similarly intrigued by what we had ordered as well.

We ended our meal with one of the two desserts, choosing the Nevarro Milk + Cookie (12 credits) over the tabletop s’mores kit. Our platter featured a flask of blue milk (it was very sweet), macarons, cookies, chocolate truffles, fresh blueberries and strawberries, and whipped cream. There were enough goodies that we were both able to sample at least one of everything. I give this presentation kudos for its sheer uniqueness.

Would I single Space Bar out as a dining experience? Probably not. But I would highly recommend booking a flight at your nearest convenience — to try the beverages and to enjoy the pure fantasy and escapism of the space-travel theme. And yes, while you’re there, order something from the food menu, by all means. I think you’ll have a blast.

Space Bar

Food : 4.25

Service : 4.25

Atmosphere : 4.5

Overall : 4.25

Address : 179 N. Seven Oaks Drive

Phone : N/A. Reservations available through resy.com

Full bar service

Hours : 5-11 p.m. Thursdays; 5 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays

This space-travel-themed bar serves up a fully immersive experience complete with out-of-this-world drinks and snacks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Space Bar offers out-of-this-world drinks, snacks and atmosphere | Grub Scout