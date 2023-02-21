What will change (and what won't) with Neyland Stadium beer concession lines and ID checks

Neyland Stadium's beer vendor is required to make changes next season to prevent underage sales, but the company says fans shouldn't notice much of a difference.

The settlement requires workers to check IDs for all buyers at the stadium next season regardless of a customer's perceived age. In addition, only Aramark employees can be the ones checking them instead of volunteers who work many concession stands.

"The fan experience is continuously analyzed but those in Neyland will see many of the same procedures from Aramark as they saw at the end of the last football season," the company said in a statement shared with Knox News. "While these (volunteer) groups will operate concession stands to raise funds for their organizations, only Aramark employees will check IDs prior to beer purchases.“

A city ordinance passed in 2021 allowed volunteers from nonprofit, charitable and religious organizations to handle entire beer transactions and take home some funds for their group.

Aramark plans to work with these groups again next season − in a slightly different capacity.

Aramark last week settled its dispute with the city of Knoxville stemming from three sales last season to underage adults working covertly for the Knoxville Police Department.

How are volunteers paid for working Tennessee football games?

Aramark declined to share with Knox News how volunteer groups are compensated for working concessions.

However, the Cincinnati Bengals shared in 2020 that nonprofit organizations earned a flat rate or a 10% commission, whichever was greater. The system raised $540,000 for 72 different nonprofits in 2019, according to the Bengals.

For comparison, Neyland Stadium's capacity is roughly 54% bigger than Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

A 2021 plan shared by Aramark with the city listed these nonprofits as concessions volunteers:

Knoxville Outlaws Softball

Tennessee Youth Athletic Foundation

Dream Elite

Christ United Methodist Church

Seymour Wrestling

William Blount High School Air Force JROTC

How much beer does Neyland Stadium sell?

Total alcohol revenue jumped by nearly 25% in 2022 compared to the previous season − even with one less home game in the mix.

More than 278,000 beers were sold last season, generating $3,330,558, according to figures provided by the Tennessee athletics department.

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville and its vendor Aramark split this revenue 50/50.

These figures show just how much was on the line in the dispute between Aramark and the city, which was seeking a minimum three-game suspension of beer sales.

Citing University of Tennessee Police Department crime logs, the city tried to argue Aramark operated Neyland Stadium in a "disorderly" manner, which could have led to permits being revoked entirely.

While crime logs did show a pattern of public intoxication at Neyland Stadium, a Knox News examination of incidents dating back to 2015 showed this pattern existed before beer sales began in 2019.

In fact, incidents per 100,000 people − roughly the capacity of Neyland Stadium − dropped in the first year with beer sales, remained steady the following year and was consistent in 2021 with years when beer was not sold.

A timeline of beer sales at Neyland Stadium

2019: Changes in state legislation and SEC rules allow alcohol to be sold at Neyland Stadium.

Changes in state legislation and SEC rules allow alcohol to be sold at Neyland Stadium. November 2019: Seven underage sales happen during a Garth Brooks concert at Neyland Stadium.

Seven underage sales happen during a Garth Brooks concert at Neyland Stadium. June 2020: Aramark applies for a new beer permit at Neyland Stadium, citing a change in SEC rules. Essentially, Aramark's slate is wiped clean.

Aramark applies for a new beer permit at Neyland Stadium, citing a change in SEC rules. Essentially, Aramark's slate is wiped clean. Fall 2021: Aramark has two more underage violations take place at Neyland Stadium.

Aramark has two more underage violations take place at Neyland Stadium. July 2022: Aramark again applies for a new beer permit, citing "an expansion of the premises." Again, its slate is wiped clean.

Aramark again applies for a new beer permit, citing "an expansion of the premises." Again, its slate is wiped clean. Fall 2022: Three more underage sales happen at Neyland Stadium during games against Akron, Florida and Alabama.

Three more underage sales happen at Neyland Stadium during games against Akron, Florida and Alabama. October 2022: The city files a noncompliance complaint seeking to suspend or revoke Aramark's permits at Neyland Stadium.

The city files a noncompliance complaint seeking to suspend or revoke Aramark's permits at Neyland Stadium. November 2022: Aramark responds to the city and seeks to strike portions of its argument.

Aramark responds to the city and seeks to strike portions of its argument. December 2022: A motion to strike hearing is held, but no decision is made.

A motion to strike hearing is held, but no decision is made. Feb 14, 2023: An agreement between the city and Aramark is reached to keep beer flowing at Neyland Stadium.

How do other stadiums handle beer sales?

If the current system for selling beer is not viable with new requirements, other options exist that have helped stadiums across the country improve the concessions experience.

One of those systems, Zippin, already has been used by Aramark in other stadiums.

Zippin uses AI technology to follow customers through a cashier-less concession area, watching what they removed and put back on shelves. Because customers scan their credit card before entering, their card is charged appropriately when they leave.

Nissan Stadium in Nashville has four Zippin "lanes," a company spokesperson told Knox News.

At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, customers spent an average of 35 seconds in one store, according to a case study on Zippin's website. The system also increased revenue by 78%.

Ryan Wilusz, downtown reporter for Knox News, can be reached at 865-317-5138 or at ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com. Follow him on Instagram @knoxscruff.