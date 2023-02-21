'A strategic priority': University of Tennessee plans to buy $9M property south of river

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has a deal in the works to buy property on the south side of the Tennessee River in anticipation that a $55 million pedestrian bridge will become reality.

Administrators this week will ask the Board of Trustees for permission to buy for $9 million a nearly 7-acre South Waterfront neighborhood property at 2323 W. Blount Ave. The building and surrounding land are a "a strategic priority" across the river from Thompson-Boling Arena on the site where the bridge would connect to campus.

The university intends to use the property for parking, student housing or other facilities as the student population continues to grow, according to the Board of Trustees Finance and Administration Committee meeting agenda.

"This property provides a unique opportunity to meet these needs and, with ownership on both sides of the river, treat the river as an asset to the campus," the agenda said. "The campus master plan includes this property."

The property is owned by Knox River Warehouses LTD, which purchased it for an undisclosed amount in 1975, according to Knox County property records. It's the site of Valley Apparel, a military gear manufacturer.

A small, quarter-acre lot at 2512 Scottish Pike, also owned by Knox River Warehouses LTD, will be added into the deal as a gift.

Developers buying up properties near the bridge

The proposed footbridge would connect not just the campus but the greater downtown neighborhood to South Knoxville across the Tennessee River.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told UT officials last year the bridge was a "once-in-a-generation opportunity," in remarks obtained by Knox News through an open records request.

And while the bridge plan is not set in stone, developers have been purchasing land south of the river to take advantage of the opportunity.

Last month, Vols View Residences LLC purchased almost 6 acres at 451 W. Blount Ave. from Ready Mix USA LLC for $8 million. The developer intends to construct The Livano Knoxville, two residential buildings connected by a small pedestrian bridge.

The development will include 321 units, with floorplans ranging from studios to three bedrooms, as well as a 524-spot parking deck. There is a lack of student housing on campus and this could help alleviate the crunch.

Several other apartment developments are planned for the area, including a 205-unit student housing complex in place of the recently demolished Baptist Hospital building at the corner of East Blount Avenue and Kay Street.

Silas Sloan covers growth and development in East Tennessee for Knox News. He can be reached at silas.sloan@knoxnews.com. You can follow his work on Twitter@silasloan, or on Instagram@knox.growth. and sign up for the free, weekly Urban Knoxville newsletter.

