Charter school begins another expansion

A Cleveland County charter school recently kicked off an expansion thanks to $15 million loan from the USDA.

The Rural Development Loan will effectively double the footprint of the current school, adding roughly 60,000 square feet and expanding the gymnasium and locker rooms.

“We are excited to be part of the continued expansion of Pinnacle Classical Academy,” said Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight. “This new facility will provide these rural students the opportunity to engage in athletic activities to help develop strength and character. These lessons will carry with them through their lives.”

The new building will feature:

Classrooms

Gymnasium

Locker rooms

Multi-purpose areas

The project will allow 300 new students to attend from the rural areas of Cleveland County, according to the USDA.

A ground breaking for the project was held on the 4th- through 12th-grade campus on Joe’s Lake Road on Friday, Feb. 17.

“This is our second major project with USDA, and we are so grateful for their help and support. There is simply no way we can meet the demands of Cleveland and surrounding counties for school choice without their financing,” said Sen. Debbie Clary, chair of the school’s board of directors.

Although Pinnacle Classical Academy is a public school, it – like other charter schools – receives no capital funding and relies on the USDA to help finance such projects.

The objective of the USDA Rural Development Community Facility Loans and Grants Program is to provide affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas.

“To have additional space will allow us to open even more spots for families looking for a unique, classical curriculum, academic rigor, successful safety record, and many athletic opportunities,” said Clary.

Pinnacle Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school with campuses on South Post Road (K-3) and Joe’s Lake Road (4-12) in Shelby. One of the state’s top-performing public-school units, Pinnacle has 1,137 students in grades K-12, and more kindergarteners than any other school in Cleveland County, according to school officials.

Pinnacle is currently accepting applications for new students and will hold a lottery on Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m. Applications are available online at PinnacleClassicalAcademy.com, and students will be accepted on a random basis pending space availability.