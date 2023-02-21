'It's a special place': Cheboygan locals seek funding to save Cornwall Flooding

CHEBOYGAN — After the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced last month that Cornwall Flooding in the Pigeon River State Forest will be drawn down, a group of concerned citizens responded and is encouraging the DNR to find the funding needed to repair the dam.

A website dedicated to the Save Cornwall campaign was created and includes links to information about the dam and a petition, which currently has 1,300 signatures of its 2,000 signature goal.

In addition to the website, a Facebook page was also created for those involved to discuss the issue.

An aging structure

The concrete dam was built in 1966 to create a recreational lake for fishing, swimming and kayaking. The lake is non-motorized, which is one of the appeals for those who spend time there.

The structure had a lifespan of 50 years. In 2019, the dam was inspected and rated as being in poor condition, recommending immediate action be taken to improve the dam’s safety. Concerns over the aging dam have been reported from inspections as early as 2007, according to a DNR press release.

The dam has been classified as a high hazard by EGLE, which means if the dam were to fail, it could cause serious damage to inhabited homes or infrastructure downstream. Failure would risk significant environmental degradation or possible loss of life.

Funding for dam repair is not easy to come by, however, as much of the available funding is put towards dam removal, said Tim Cwalinski of the DNR fisheries division in Gaylord.

“I can't reach into my back pocket and say, ‘I got a million and a half to renovate the dam and I got another million for the next 30-40 years of maintenance on it.’ So people understand that. Regionally, fisheries don't have that kind of money. So we have to take direction from higher up in the departments to see if the department can come up with funds. And if you can't come up with funds or we can't find grant sources, then it kind of gets elevated further, maybe to a legislative level,” Cwalinski said.

“So you know, it's easy for me to talk to the people at the ground level who want to save the dam because, originally we were trying to find money to renovate it, too. But there's a difference between wanting to do something and having the money to actually do that.”

According to Cwalinski, his division has been looking for the funds to repair the dam for a few years now, but has only been able to come up with a small portion of the more than $1 million needed to repair Cornwall Flooding.

As the dam continues to age, there is no more time left and urgent action must be taken. Over a period of six to 12 months, the lake will be drawn down into the Pigeon River. Once the impoundment is drawn down, the DNR will begin to seek funding to remove the dam.

Save Cornwall

Curtis Goldsborough is a Cheboygan resident involved in the campaign to save Cornwall Flooding. He has created YouTube videos about the issue and helped to circulate an online petition to repair the dam.

Goldsborough grew up in Michigan and moved back after spending eight years living in California.

“While we were in California, my son was born. And ultimately, I didn't want my son to be raised in the city in California, I wanted to give him the opportunity to grow up in the woods the same way that I did," Goldsborough said. "And so, two years ago, we made the decision to move back here to Michigan and we live just a stone's throw from the edge of the Pigeon River State Forest now and my son and I are literally in the Pigeon River State Forest multiple times every week. That is our recreation place, that's our happy place, that's where we go to get away.”

According to Goldsborough, when the campaign first launched after the DNR announced the drawdown, people from outside Michigan, who either lived here and moved away or vacationed near the Pigeon River State Forest, posted their support in the Facebook page.

“It's a special place that has a special draw, even for people after they leave the area,” Goldsborough said.

Earlier this month, Nunda Township unanimously passed a resolution to ask the state to find the funds necessary to repair the dam. The Cheboygan County Commission passed a similar resolution.

Steve Warfield is the commissioner for the district that includes Cornwall Flooding.

“It's a non-motorized lake. It's a beautiful spot. People come from all over Northern Michigan to enjoy it. It probably represents the best example of original, natural Northern Michigan,” Warfield said.

“I've personally met people from across the state of Michigan, non-Michiganders, people from Ohio there. So yeah, it does have an economic impact, as does all visitors in the Pigeon River State Forest and it's perhaps the biggest economic driver in the (county).”

The campaign has received support at the state level as well. According to Goldsborough, State Sen. John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) and State Rep. Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan) have voiced their support for funding the repair and maintenance of Cornwall Flooding. The campaign is working to secure more state level support as well.

“(Legislation) is not the only hurdle that we have to overcome. That is why we're going to be seeking funding, not only for the repair but also for the ongoing maintenance. We want to be able to partner with (the DNR) and find, not only funding for repair but also a long term plan that includes funding for ongoing maintenance,” Goldsborough said.

“We fully understand the position that the DNR is in. They own and operate over 200 dams around the state of Michigan. I bet it's a huge responsibility, it is a huge financial burden and we certainly understand that. Ultimately, we want to support them in their efforts because we believe that Cornwall is worth saving. It should not be viewed as a business liability that needs to be eliminated, but rather it is a treasured natural resource, truly a gem in the heart of the Pigeon River State Forest that needs to be preserved and protected for ourselves and for future generations.”

