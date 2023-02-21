Anderson County assessor wins statewide honor

John K. Alley Jr., Anderson County property assessor, was named Assessor of the Year for 2022 by the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO).

Alley was recognized for “professionalism, service and leadership,” TNAAO president Erinne Hester said in a news release.

“Johnny Alley being recognized as the Assessor of the Year is a testament to the positive difference he is making for the people of Anderson County,” said TNAAO Executive Director Will Denami. "Johnny was previously recognized as the East Tennessee Assessor of the Year 2019 and the Leadership Award in 2021 and I expect Johnny will continue to be honored for the contributions he makes to the profession and the example he sets as a public servant.”

“I am fortunate to work for the people of Anderson County; it truly is an honor to serve as the Assessor of Property,” Alley said. “We have an outstanding team in the Assessor’s office and we have strong support from our Commission and all the offices we work with. We strive to treat everyone fairly and make sure we put the citizens of Anderson County first.”