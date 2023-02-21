What Clemson basketball must do to secure an NCAA Tournament berth

Still stinging from losses in four of its last five games, including a defeat Saturday night at Louisville, the Clemson basketball team has put its postseason hopes in serious jeopardy heading into the home stretch of the regular season.

“Obviously we have to win more games,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “We need some of these games on the road.”

Perhaps all.

Sandwiched between Wednesday night’s home game against Syracuse and a regular season-ending home game against Notre Dame on March 4, the Tigers are on the road at NC State and Virginia.

Recent history isn’t on the Tigers’ side in either of those road matchups.

The Wolfpack and Cavaliers are a combined 27-2 at home this season; the Tigers are 4-5 on the road, have one victory in their last nine games at Virginia and two wins in their last eight games at NC State.

With a NET ranking of 81, Clemson is listed among the “Next Four Out” of the NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. Lunardi has the Tigers ranked 74th.

The loss at Louisville – the ACC’s last-place team – added another red flag to the Tigers’ resume and made Clemson the lone team among the NET’s top 92 teams with three losses against Quad 4 opponents.

It also hasn’t helped that it has been a rather strange season for the ACC. Traditional powers such as Duke and North Carolina have been conspicuously absent from the top of the league standings and with the possible exception of Virginia, the league hasn’t had a dominant team.

Lunardi has only five ACC teams in the NCAA field of 68, which would be considered another setback for a league that has sent seven or more teams to the Big Dance five times in the last six years.

“There are a lot of teams that are all really good and a lot of teams that are very similar,” Brownell said. “The bad thing is, a little bit, in our league situation is we kind of do all of our non-league (games) in November and December when a lot of teams are building and we’re trying to evaluate. I don’t know how you evaluate league-to-league when we don’t play each other after Dec. 15.”

The good news for Clemson is that thanks to a program-best 10-1 start in ACC play, the Tigers remain in fourth place in the ACC standings and in contention for early-round byes in the ACC Tournament.

“It’s a little frustrating and, obviously, the last couple of weeks we’ve put ourselves in this situation,” Brownell said. “So we have to take responsibility for that – me specifically as the head coach.

“At the end of the day, you have a chance to play yourself in if you play well enough down the stretch to do it. As much as anything, I’m maybe more frustrated with the narrative of the league, and I get it a little bit. I think the teams in our league – the eight, nine or 10 top teams in our league that have really played well – we can all play with the best teams in just about any league.”

If the Tigers are unable to finish the regular season with a flourish, their postseason fate will come down to an extended stay at the ACC Tournament – perhaps even requiring a trip to the title game.

“We need to finish strong,” Brownell said. “Like many teams, we’re on the list – on the bubble – whatever it is, and you’ve got to finish strong to get that done. What that means exactly, I don’t know that anybody knows.”

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The USA TODAY Network.