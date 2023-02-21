Answering questions for South Carolina basketball as the regular season comes to a close

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball is entering the home stretch of its regular season schedule after an overtime win at Ole Miss on Sunday.

The No. 1 Gamecocks (27-0, 14-0 SEC) could clinch the SEC regular-season title with a victory at Tennessee (20-9, 12-2) on Thursday (7 p.m., ESPN), and they will aim to keep their undefeated season hopes alive entering the conference tournament.

Meanwhile, South Carolina men's basketball (10-17, 3-11) earned its second SEC win in three games, beating LSU 82-73 on the road. The Gamecocks face a brutal slate to end the season that includes No. 2 Alabama and No. 11 Tennessee.

From the women's chances to complete the 10th undefeated season in NCAA history to the future of the men's program, here are the biggest questions from Gamecocks fans entering the last week of SEC play.

How will the women's team react to the overtime win at Ole Miss? — Litty

The Gamecocks came as close as they have all season to losing their undefeated record at Ole Miss, but a surprisingly tight game isn't foreign to this team. Though it didn't have the added wrinkle of overtime, South Carolina beat Mississippi State only by seven in their lowest-scoring game all season, and the team has trailed or led by single digits nine times entering the fourth quarter.

When players say they take one game at a time, it isn't just coach speak. The starting lineup of three seniors and two fifth-years has seen it all: the high of winning a national title, the low of losing in the Final Four and everything in between. They understand how to bounce back from a bad upset like Missouri last season. They had to recover from losing the SEC Championship and went directly into a dominant NCAA tournament run. This is not a team that lets a misstep become a slump.

Ultimately, being challenged by the Rebels is a good thing for South Carolina. Outside of Top 10 teams, the Gamecocks have dominated practically every other matchup on their schedule, so having to battle an underdog in a must-win game is the perfect March Madness prep.

What is missing with the men's team this year? — Darrin

This is a two-part answer: The men's team is missing talent and chemistry.

The lack of talent is an unfortunate reality of trying to rebuild after firing a longtime coach. It's easy to forget that the Gamecocks returned zero starters from the 2021-22 team, and none of its seven transfers had ever started at the Power 5 level. Freshman GG Jackson is by far the most gifted athlete on the roster, but he's still an 18-year-old learning how to play college basketball at the end of the day. The rise of Josh Gray into the starting lineup has helped, but South Carolina just doesn't have pieces with elite skill that most other SEC teams do.

The chemistry is a bigger concern. Bad teams can overperform, but South Carolina seems to hit a new issue at every turn. Coming from Chattanooga, coach Lamont Paris has no experience managing a five-star NBA Draft prospect personality like Jackson's. That has led to off-court issues — see Jackson's IG Live rant and immature body language when he gets benched.

Putting the post-Frank Martin pieces together will take time, but if Paris can't recruit -- and keep -- the level of talent the Gamecocks need over the next couple seasons, it's going to be an uphill battle.

Bonus: Why did Dawn Staley change the point guard rotation?

For most of the season, graduate transfer Kierra Fletcher and redshirt freshman Raven Johnson have split the minutes at point guard. In several recent games, that has changed abruptly to one of the pair playing a vast majority of the minutes. At UConn, Johnson played 35 minutes to Fletcher's four and she also played 29 to Fletcher's 12 at Ole Miss. However, Fletcher played more minutes in all three intervening games, including 20 minutes to Johnson's seven at Auburn.

Staley is one who coaches on feeling. If a lineup is playing well, she'll let them go for as long as the energy continues, and she's taking that tactic with the point guards, too. At this stage in the season, both are comfortable in the Gamecocks' system and Staley has a full understanding of their very different skill sets. That allows her to experiment with lineup and adjust rotations to cater to specific opponents' strengths.