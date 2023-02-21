Open in App
State College, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State makes top 10 for Class of 2024 four-star athlete

By Kevin McGuire,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXCC2_0kuLeC1K00

Penn State continues to be firmly in the mix for the top-rated recruit in the Class of 2024 out of the state of New York. Josiah Brown, a consensus four-star player from Hicksville, New York, updated his recruiting process with a list of his top 10 schools on Monday. Penn State was among the schools to make the latest cut for the talented versatile player.

Of course, as is to be expected for such a coveted recruiting target, Penn State appears to still have some heavy competition on the recruiting trail for Brown’s commitment. In addition to Penn State, Brown also included Michigan , Notre Dame , South Carolina, Nebraska , Miami, Duke, Syracuse, Georgia , and Rutgers in his top 10.

There are currently no crystal ball predictions on record on 247Sports, but the On3 recruiting prediction machine currently calculates Rutgers being the favorite with a 55.1% chance of securing Brown’s commitment. Penn State has the third-best odds with a 12.2% chance (Syracuse is second with 14.3%) based on the most recent analytical prediction from On3 as of February 21.

Penn State has long been on Brown’s radar. Brown attended a Penn State football camp in 2021 and was extended an offer by the Nittany Lions in March 2022. A few weeks later, Brown made an unofficial visit to Penn State’s campus. A return visit at some point in 2023 could be expected as Brown continues through his recruiting process.

Brown’s recruitment is certainly considered high profile. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, with his back-to-back national championships to brag about, recently visited Brown in New York via helicopter . Clearly, this would be a nice addition to Penn State’s Class of 2024 if James Franklin is able to close the deal.

Recruiting reports suggest Brown would be slotted to focus on playing wide receiver at Penn State.

More Recruiting!

PSU football 2023 player profile: WR Ethan Black

Penn State makes final nine of 4-star DE Booker Pickett

Key Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting targets to keep on your radar

Penn State in top four for four-star receiver in 2024

Early crystal ball prediction favors Penn State for Philadelphia CB target

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Former UGA football DB retires from football
Athens, GA2 days ago
South Carolina defeats Lady Vols in SEC championship game
Columbia, SC7 hours ago
Re-drafting Steelers picks in new 7-round NFL mock draft sim
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Key UNC target talks potential of reclassifying to 2023 class
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Former Michigan football OC Josh Gattis gets new job in Big Ten
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
MSU basketball gets double-bye, lands as No. 4 seed in Big Ten Tournament next week
East Lansing, MI3 hours ago
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA1 day ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC17 hours ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX2 days ago
Ohio State men's hockey beats Penn State, advances to semifinals of Big Ten Tournament
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
Jerry Palm reveals what UNC has to do to make the tournament
Chapel Hill, NC6 hours ago
Notre Dame 2023: Plenty Of Firsts In Year Two
Notre Dame, IN3 hours ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ struggle against Kentucky
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Beyond the Box: Did the officials cost Arkansas in loss to No. 23 Kentucky?
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Horizon League Tournament: Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee odds, picks and predictions
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
QB Anthony Richardson's combine sure to fire up Steelers fans
Pittsburgh, PA15 hours ago
Twitter reacts as Gabbie Buckets sends Iowa back to Big Ten Tournament championship
Iowa City, IA14 hours ago
Everything Nate Oats said following Alabama's 67-61 loss to Texas A&M
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Ohio State women get blown out by Iowa in Big Ten Tournament final
Columbus, OH5 hours ago
Notre Dame offers Georgia 2024 two-sport athlete
South Bend, IN6 hours ago
Wide receiver prospects are clamoring to play with Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Senior Day stunner: Twitter reacts as Iowa suffers embarrassing loss to Nebraska
Lincoln, NE8 hours ago
WATCH: Houston WR Tank Dell runs fastest looking 4.50 at the NFL combine
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Matt Patricia reportedly has chance to land coaching job with Eagles
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy