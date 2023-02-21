Penn State makes top 10 for Class of 2024 four-star athlete

Penn State continues to be firmly in the mix for the top-rated recruit in the Class of 2024 out of the state of New York. Josiah Brown, a consensus four-star player from Hicksville, New York, updated his recruiting process with a list of his top 10 schools on Monday. Penn State was among the schools to make the latest cut for the talented versatile player.

Of course, as is to be expected for such a coveted recruiting target, Penn State appears to still have some heavy competition on the recruiting trail for Brown’s commitment. In addition to Penn State, Brown also included Michigan , Notre Dame , South Carolina, Nebraska , Miami, Duke, Syracuse, Georgia , and Rutgers in his top 10.

There are currently no crystal ball predictions on record on 247Sports, but the On3 recruiting prediction machine currently calculates Rutgers being the favorite with a 55.1% chance of securing Brown’s commitment. Penn State has the third-best odds with a 12.2% chance (Syracuse is second with 14.3%) based on the most recent analytical prediction from On3 as of February 21.

Penn State has long been on Brown’s radar. Brown attended a Penn State football camp in 2021 and was extended an offer by the Nittany Lions in March 2022. A few weeks later, Brown made an unofficial visit to Penn State’s campus. A return visit at some point in 2023 could be expected as Brown continues through his recruiting process.

Brown’s recruitment is certainly considered high profile. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, with his back-to-back national championships to brag about, recently visited Brown in New York via helicopter . Clearly, this would be a nice addition to Penn State’s Class of 2024 if James Franklin is able to close the deal.

Recruiting reports suggest Brown would be slotted to focus on playing wide receiver at Penn State.

More Recruiting!

PSU football 2023 player profile: WR Ethan Black

Penn State makes final nine of 4-star DE Booker Pickett

Key Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting targets to keep on your radar

Penn State in top four for four-star receiver in 2024

Early crystal ball prediction favors Penn State for Philadelphia CB target

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .