Rock-it Global Sponsors the 2023 TPi Awards as Global Live Events Bounce Back

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2023--

Rock-it Global, a GCL (Global Critical Logistics) company, is the headline sponsor of the 2023 TPi (Total Production International) awards, making it the first freight company to be the top sponsor for the industry’s vanguard awards event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005252/en/

Rock-it Global is a leading provider of time-critical air, ocean, and surface freight forwarding and logistics for the live entertainment and music touring, sports, motor sports, broadcast, performing arts, tradeshow, and corporate event sectors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We have seen signs that the live events industry is coming back in full force after a lull during the pandemic,” said Justin Carbone, EVP Live Performance Touring, Rock-it Global.

“A lot of bands who could not tour in 2022 are now geared up and booked for even larger tours for 2023.

“With most of the world opening up their borders, coupled with a backlog of bookings, demand is easily set to exceed pre-Covid levels in the coming year.”

Rock-it Global is a specialty freight forwarding and logistics company that brings together over four decades of experience in the live entertainment logistics sector.

“We have managed to retain and grow our talent, as well as ensuring adequate up-to-date training, to be able to match the new surge in pent-up demand post pandemic,” said Chris Palmer, Managing Director, Rock-it Global U.K.

“The TPi awards present the perfect opportunity for Rock-it Global to acknowledge the hard work that goes on behind the scenes in the live entertainment industry and show the world that we have come out stronger than before as an industry.”

Rock-it Global, along with the other logistics specialists of GCL, provides logistics and freight forwarding services for the live entertainment and music touring, theatrical, fine arts, sports, motor sports, corporate events, film, television, and broadcasting sectors.

Rock-it has operations in 14 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions, augmented by more than 200 international partners.

As a key part of the live events and touring industry, Rock-it is heavily invested in an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program which aims to make a positive impact on our employees, our customers, and the planet.

The 2023 TPi Awards will be held at Battersea Evolution, London on the 27th of February and will pay tribute to the best in the live touring industry.

About Rock-it Global

Rock-it Global is a leading provider of time-critical air, ocean, and surface freight forwarding and logistics for the live entertainment and music touring, sports, motor sports, broadcast, performing arts, tradeshow, and corporate event sectors.

Rock-it Global is a Global Critical Logistics Company (GCL), the holding company for a family of leading brands including Dietl, Cosdel, CargoLive, Dynamic International, and CARS who work with customers in fine arts, classic and high-end automobiles, film, television, and industrial projects.

Headquartered in Los Angeles CA, GCL has offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Australia, and Central and South America, augmented by a network of long-term partner agents specializing in critical logistics.

GCL is backed by ATL Partners, a premier sector-focused private equity firm based in New York.

The companies of GCL have served thousands of customers annually for over 40 years with bespoke, specialized logistics solutions for the most demanding transportation requirements across every continent.

For more information, please visit https://rockit.global/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005252/en/

Ken Ying,ken.ying@gcl.global

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRUCKING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS TRANSPORT ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Rock-it Global

PUB: 02/21/2023 05:00 AM/DISC: 02/21/2023 05:02 AM