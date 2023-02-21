Balanced attack leads Marshall past Markesan

With the 2023 WIAA state tournament looming, the Marshall boys basketball team looked to sharpen itself with a non-contest home matchup with Markesan on Monday, Feb. 20. The Hornets entered as one of the top teams in the Trailways — West conference and touted some serious size in the paint, headlined by six-foot-eight senior Kade Dornfeld.

Marshall’s tallest player, senior Peyton Kleinheinz, did not participate due to a wrist injury sustained in a loss to Belleville last week. Despite this disadvantage, the Cardinals rallied together for a 56-42 victory thanks to stingy defense and opportunistic scoring across the board.

“We had some guys step up tonight,” Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. “Everyone contributed, which was nice. They had a size advantage, but I don’t necessarily think they had the strength advantage. Guys like Matthew (Motl), Ramon (Campos), and Collin (Petersen) can hold their own. We just did a good job of executing our game plan no matter who was across from us.”

Marshall got its biggest boost from junior Matthew Motl. He entered the game averaging just 3.1 points per contest but proved to be a thorn in the Hornets’ side all night long. He led both the team and the game in scoring with 14 points. Two of his seven field goals came on offensive rebounds as his relentless work in the paint yielded fruitful results.

The Cardinals needed all the help they could get on offense, because the entire first half was a defensive slugfest. Neither team could quite find a rhythm early, leading to an 8-8 tie midway through the first half.

Fueled by Motl’s first scoring outburst, the Cardinals were able to take control of the game. They launched into a 13-3 run, assuming a 21-11 advantage. Markesan would whittle away at the deficit towards the end of the half, but Marshall still took a 26-20 lead into the halftime break.

Markesan made a switch to a 2-3 zone to start the second half and sent players flying around the court, looking to snag steals to get back into the game. Marshall’s veteran leadership showed as the Cardinals calmly handled these new traps and evaded them. Both senior Collin Petersen and junior Jaxon Hornby knocked down three point shots as Marshall started the second half on a 12-2 run.

“It’s an important aspect of this team,” Denniston said of the team’s capable ball handling. “I was pleased with how we took care of the ball and didn’t give up many turnovers against their traps. For the most part, we kept our composure.”

Trailing 38-22, Markesan could never get into the game. Marshall’s stingy defensive efforts, coupled with confident ball handling on the other end, made the lead insurmountable. Strong free throw shooting down the stretch helped boost Marshall to its eventual 56-42 win.

On top of Motl’s game-high 14 points, Hornby had 12, sophomore Kenyon Miggins had 10, and Petersen had eight. Dornfeld still managed to lead Markesan in scoring with 12 points despite missing most of the first half with foul trouble.

The win bumps Marshall up to a 14-9 overall record as it maintains a 6-3 mark in the Capitol — South conference. Only one game separates the Cardinals from the WIAA state tournament, a home game against New Glarus on Thursday, Feb. 23. The Glarner Knights won a nail biter in the first matchup in late January, 63-57.

Seeding has already been released for the impending state tournament. Marshall was awarded a No. 4 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4, earning the Cardinals a first round bye. They’ll host the winner of No. 5 seed Pardeeville and No. 12 seed Waterloo on Friday, Mar. 3.

--

Capitol — South boys basketball conference standings

(overall records in parenthesis)

-as of Monday, Feb. 20

1. Belleville, 9-0 (17-6)

2. New Glarus, 7-2 (16-6)

3. Marshall, 6-3 (14-9)

4. Cambridge, 3-6 (12-11)

T5. Waterloo, 1-8 (3-20)

T5. Wisconsin Heights, 1-8 (9-14)