ICC rankings: Richa Ghosh, Amelia Kerr and Muneeba Ali reach career-best numbers

Richa Ghosh has become the fifth Indian in the top 20 for batters in the ICC T20I rankings for women following useful contributions in the past week at the women's T20 World Cup. That's a career-best for Ghosh in the batters' table, and she is joined there by Amelia Kerr and Muneeba Ali , who have also reached career-high numbers.

Ghosh scored 44 not out in 32 balls in a win over West Indies , and 47 not out in 34 balls in the defeat to England , which gave her enough points to finish the week up 16 spots to 20th despite a first-ball duck against Ireland. Smriti Mandhana (No. 3), Shafali Verma (No. 10), Jemimah Rodrigues (No. 12) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (No. 13) are the other Indians in the top 20.

Meanwhile, Kerr, also the 13th-best T20I bowler in the world, hit a match-winning 66 against Sri Lanka to get to No. 16 in the batters' list, her best to date. She is also up at No. 3, a one-spot rise, among allrounders in T20Is.

Also, another of Ghosh's India team-mate to make big moves was Renuka Singh , who picked up a career-best 5 for 15 against England. That meant a rise of seven spots to fifth among bowlers.

On February 15, Muneeba scored 102 in 68 balls against Ireland to become the first Pakistan batter to score a century in women's T20Is. That lifted her ten spots to 64th position, the best she has ever been at.

Within the top ten for batters, Meg Lanning has moved up one place to fourth after scoring 48 not out against Bangladesh , while Suzie Bates has climbed two places to No. 6 after her 81 not out and 56 against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Some distance behind, Tazmin Brits (up six places to No. 21), Amy Jones (up two places to 26th), Orla Prendergast (up eight places to 38th) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (up four places to No. 39) were the other batters to move up.

On the bowlers' table, Lea Tahuhu has not only moved up from tenth to seventh after picking up eight wickets in four games - including a three-for against Australia - but has also breached the barrier of 700 rating points for the first time in her career.

Darcie Brown , still only 19, has also entered the top ten for the first time - at No. 8 - while Hayley Matthews has got to the tenth spot after a 2 for 14 against Pakistan.

Among allrounders, Ashleigh Gardner remained at No. 1, but Deepti Sharma has dropped a couple of places to fourth, with Matthews and Kerr moving up, and Nida Dar reaching the fifth spot after going up two spots.