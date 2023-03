COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Monday

TOPS – 6 p.m. – Every Monday – Take Off Pounds Sensibly – First Baptist Church, 399 Norwood Ave.

Tuesday

Alzheimer’s support group, by the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeast Ohio, last Tuesday pf every month, 1-2:30 p.m., Scenic Hills Senior Center, 580 Radio Lane, Logan.

Health talk – 2–3 p.m., every Tuesday, Hocking County Public Library, Logan branch. Retired physician Harry Guda will discuss anything dealing with health and illness of the mind, body or spirit.

Euchre – 7 p.m. – Every Tuesday – public invited – Red Men Lodge, 22005 state Route 664, South Bloomingville.

Wednesday

Quilt Therapy – 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Every Wednesday – Open all day for anyone who wants to come and sew. Bring a project, even one you are having struggles with, and one of our folks will be happy to help you. – Mae-Lynne Makers Studio, 52 W. Washington St., Nelsonville, Ohio – 740-753-3343.

“Good Grief” – A support group for widows – meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. – a place for women to share their grief, sympathy, support and stories with each other – Scenic Hills Senior Center, Card Room, 187 S. Spring St.

Tai Chi – 1 p.m. every Wednesday, Scenic Hills Senior Center 580 Radio Lane facility, suggested donation $3 per class.

Hocking Hills Recovering Angels – Narcotics Anonymous – 6:30 p.m. –open meeting every Wednesday. – Integrated Services lobby, 33 W. Second St.

Hocking Valley Photography Group, 7 p.m. at the Bowen House – second Wednesday of the month.

Thursday

GriefShare recovery seminar and support group meetings, 6 p.m., every Thursday starting March 2, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Road 234. For more information, call or text 740 216-0211. Sign up for the group at griefshare.org.

Logan Town Center – 8 a.m. – Meets the first Thursday of each month. Everyone is welcome. Logan Theater, 84 E. Main St.

Caring Hearts Grief Support Group – 7 p.m. – Meets the third Thursday of each month. Open to families who have suffered the loss of a child, sibling or grandchild. First Church of Christ, 935 E. Main St.

Euchre – 7 p.m. – every Thursday – public invited – Home Tavern, 363 Gallagher Ave.

Find Your Family (at the library on the last Thursday of the month)

Friday

Ohio Valley Opry show, Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., Amish Country Theater, Berlin, Ohio. Featuring Marvin and Deana Clark, Andrew Ruggles, Beth Bigham, Gary and Bryant Sigler, and Rick Troyer on steel guitar.

Euchre at the Scenic Hills Senior Center, noon, every Friday, 187 Spring St., Logan.

Stump Run Gospel Tabernacle, Saturday services, 6 p.m., with pastor Rick McNichols and evangelist Buddy Robinson.

Steak dinner – 4:30-7:30 p.m. – First Saturday of each month – Enjoy a delicious steak dinner. Proceeds help support our community and Legion baseball. – American Legion Post 78, 12845 St. Rt. 664 S.

Free to Fight Back – 10 a.m.–noon – last Saturday of each month – women only, Krav Maga self-defense class. It’s the workout that could save your life! – FREE – TrueFit Athletics, 702 S. Ewing St., Lancaster.

Sunday

Logan Chanber Music Festival, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m., Logan High School Theater. The event is a fundraiser to help cover the costs of private music lessons for Logan-Hocking students. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at https://logan-band-booster-association-107624.square.site/logan-chamber-music-festival.

Hocking County Historical and Genealogical Society Museum, 64 North Culver St., Logan. Open by appointment by calling one of the numbers on the front door.