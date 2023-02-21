Second defendant pleads in caged child case

LOGAN – One of the three people arrested last September on child endangerment charges for allegedly caging a small child in a playpen has pled guilty. Another, who took a plea bargain in December that included a guilty plea to a charge of attempted rape, has been sentenced to at least four years in prison.

Franklin “TJ” Varney, 38, Megan Smith, 25, and Ella Webb, 61, all of Logan, were arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff’s office after deputies, who were executing a search warrant on their Bear Run Road home in connection as part of a sexual assault investigation, allegedly found one small child in the home who was confined in a filthy playpen secured with zip ties, and another child walking around the home with a drug pipe. All three were initially charged with child endangerment, a third-degree felony.

After initial appearances in Hocking County Municipal Court, their cases were bound over to a grand jury, and all three were indicted on four counts each of child endangerment, three of them third-degree felonies and one a first-degree misdemeanor.

Varney, however, was also indicted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition, for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct on different dates in 2018 and 2019 with an underaged female relative. In a plea bargain that resolved both cases, Varney pled guilty in Hocking County Common Pleas Court to one count of attempted rape, a second-degree felony; and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.

On Jan. 3, Varney was sentenced on the attempted rape charge, to four to six years in prison, and designated as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he will have to register with the county where he lives every 90 days for the rest of his life. The sentencing entry indicates that the prison term in this case is to be consecutive to any sentence on the endangering case and a 2019 case, in which Varney was charged with having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.

Smith on Feb. 2 filed a guilty plea in common pleas court to a single count of third-degree felony child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison. Court records indicate that she has a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 16.

Webb’s case is still pending in common pleas court.

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com