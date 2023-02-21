Grief support group to meet

GriefShare is a recovery seminar and support group for people who have experienced the death of a friend or loved one. The sessions feature nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and seminar sessions include “Is this normal?” “The Challenges of Grief” “Grief and Your Relationships” “Why” and “Guilt and Anger.”

The current group meets at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Road 234, on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. starting March 2, 2023. For more information, call or text 740 216-0211. Sign up for the group at griefshare.org.