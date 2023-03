A story in the Saturday, Feb. 18 edition about a Hocking County commissioners’ meeting contained inaccuracies. It identified a citizen who spoke at the meeting as Pauline Robinette-Wright; her name is actually Colleen Robinette-Rife. It also stated that she had accompanied 4 Points owner Jon Willette to the meeting; according to Robinette-Rife, she came to the meeting on her own. The Logan Daily News apologizes for the errors.