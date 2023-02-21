Clearwater fire crews battle mobile home blaze

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Clearwater on Tuesday.
Scanner traffic indicates fire crews were called to Capri Mobile Home Park on US-19, north of Sunset Point Road, sometime before 3:00 a.m.
Footage from the scene shows fire crews and investigators surrounding the now-extinguished structure.
No one was home at the time of the fire. There is no word yet on what started the blaze.
This is a developing story.

