NYPD Hunt Woman After Pride Flag Torched Outside SoHo Restaurant

By Dan Ladden-Hall,

12 days ago
via Twitter

Police in New York City are looking for a woman suspected of setting fire to a Pride flag hanging outside a restaurant in Manhattan early Monday. Security camera footage appears to show a woman using a lighter to set fire to the flag bearing the phrase “Make America Gay Again” in front of the Little Prince restaurant in SoHo before fleeing the scene in a white SUV. “What we saw in the video was a hate crime,” NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher said. “Someone who intended to strike fear into our entire community.” Thankfully no one was hurt in the blaze. New York Attorney General Letitia James encouraged anyone with information about the attack to contact the NYPD. “New York will not allow blatant acts of hate against our communities,” James tweeted.

Read it at ABC 7 NY

