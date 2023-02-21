Change location
Sunderland have a 'fantastic' player on their hands, says under-21s coach
By Michael Graham,12 days ago
A January recruit left a really positive impression on Sunderland under-21s boss Graeme Murty this week.
Sunderland under-21s boss Graeme Murty says the Black Cats have a ‘fantastic’ player on their hands in Isaac Lihadji.
Lihadji joined Sunderland in January from Ligue 1 club Lille, for whom he played Champions League football.
He is seen as a player to be slowly integrated into the side due to language problems, but he started the under-21s game against Everton on Monday, playing 68 minutes of the 1-1 draw.
That involvement was at his own request, and that attitude left Murty impressed – as did the Frenchman’s football.
“He needs minutes and needed to play,” Murty told the Sunderland Echo .
“He was given the option by the manager and said yeah he wanted to come and play to get nice and sharp.
“It was brilliant having him, I’ve not really seen a great deal of him. I thought for the first 25 minutes their left-back was going to have a hard, hard time.
“He looks fantastic and comfortable with the ball, and as he starts to become more comfortable in our environment we’ll be able to communicate a little bit better with him.
“It really benefits our players to see that, not just the capacity and technical level, but also the desire to come and play and it’s a really positive affirmation for our players.”
