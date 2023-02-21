Open in App
Chicopee, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Fat Tuesday is the last day for paczki at Big Y before lent

By Ashley Shook,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sx2IS_0kuLMmSO00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lenten season is here for Christians and the unofficial first day has arrived: Fat Tuesday.

Fat Tuesday – otherwise known by its French name, Mardi Gras – is the last day before Lent begins on March 22, or Ash Wednesday, according to the Christian calendar.

Fat Tuesday: What to know about the unofficial start of Lent

It’s all about sweets before fasting for the six weeks of Lent, Fat Tuesday is usually marked by celebrations and indulgence and of course, western Massachusetts residents are filling up on some paczki!

“In the polish tradition, it’s actually Fat Thursday, not fat Tuesdays, so on Thursday we had over 1,000 paczki by about two o’clock, Today we have paczki for Fat Tuesday, keeping the tradition, the American version of it,” said Gregory Bernat, owner of Bernat’s Polish Deli that is also selling paczki.

Paczki is a Polish pastry filled with fruit or cream cheese. Paczki Day is traditionally observed the day before Ash Wednesday. In Poland, however, paczki sales are the highest on Fat Thursday, which is the Thursday before Ash Wednesday.

Big Y’s bakery offers paczki up until their stores close on Tuesday and will not be in stock until next year. Paczki season began on January 5th and through February 21st at Big Y. They have raspberry, prune, Bavarian cream, apple, and more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Springfield Museums honors Dr. Seuss’ birthday with day of special events
Springfield, MA1 day ago
High amount of local shoppers hit grocery stores to weather this storm
Agawam, MA2 days ago
These western Massachusetts businesses and schools closed Saturday due to snow
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Holyoke and Westfield host annual Colleen Gathering
Westfield, MA16 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke holds fifth annual Tartan Party
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
When do we change the clocks for Daylight Saving Time?
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
Springfield Museums to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday this weekend
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Local celebrations start ahead of International Women’s Day
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Tips on protecting your heart health while shoveling snow
Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
What are the weather conditions like in Hampshire County?
Northampton, MA1 day ago
Unforgettable Fire performs at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke for Marshal Mania
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Residents stock up on snow supplies for incoming winter storm
Agawam, MA2 days ago
How western Massachusetts residents are preparing for snow
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Mass. Pike speed limit reduced on I-90 due to inclement weather
Westfield, MA2 days ago
Mixed precipitation makes snow removal difficult for Hampden county residents
Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
Mountain Road in Easthampton back open on Sunday
Easthampton, MA1 day ago
Parking bans in effect for winter storm on Friday
Amherst, MA3 days ago
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee holds annual Marshal Mania ahead of 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Read Across America Day: Springfield Mayor Sarno reads favorite book ‘Home Run for Bunny’ to students
Springfield, MA2 days ago
City officials welcome Wood-n-Tap to West Springfield
West Springfield, MA2 days ago
Egg shortage amid ongoing inflation impacting local businesses
Agawam, MA7 hours ago
Springfield Thunderbirds hold fundraiser for National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Western Massachusetts celebrates ‘Read Across America’ day
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Pittsfield declares snow emergency starting Friday morning
Pittsfield, MA3 days ago
Sarno: 30 homeless families to be moved into Springfield hotel
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Homegoing Celebration held to honor late Bishop Talbert W. Swan I
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Plow drivers prepare for sloppy, slushy conditions across Massachusetts
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Dog goes missing at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke: Firefighters attempt to find it
Holyoke, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy