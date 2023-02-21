Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens hosts Dinosauria: Dinosaurs + The Age of Flowers

By Lucia Viti,

12 days ago
The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is hosting Dinosauria: Dinosaurs + The Age of Flowers until August 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m daily.

Guests will experience prehistoric dinosaurs as they walk along a guided path sidled by 18, full-scale, scientifically-accurate, animatronic dinosaurs that move, roar and even spit! The dinosaurs geological eras include Jurassic, Cretaceous and Triassic and features the Deinonychus, Dilophosaurus, Herrerasaurus, Lessemsaurus, Oviraptor, Parasaurolophus, Prtoceratops, the Stegosaurus, the Triceratops, the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Velociraptor.

The exhibit also includes a history of the evolution of dinosaurs as well as the nuances of their environment, behavior and diet inclusive of yummy plants that were indigenous to Florida such as Ginkgo Biloba, Magnolia Grandiflora, Taxus Floridana and Zamia Pumila.

And yes, there’s even a base camp to explore complete with fossil replicas plus a Paleo-botanist to answer questions about what plants these ginormous creatures ate. Did you know that some dinosaurs even ate each other?

Teresa Kennedy, the Jacksonville Zoo and Garden’s Chief Operating Officer, described the exhibit as a collaboration between her teams - education, facilities and horticulture, marketing and media, and special events planning which resulted in the exhibit’s ability to “offer our guests the best experience.”

Kennedy also noted the exhibit was made possible because of the Jacksonville’s Zoo and Garden’s partnership with the world famous “Dino” Don - Don Lessem. Known for excavating and reconstructing the world’s largest meat-eating and plant-eating dinosaurs in Patagonia and Mongolia, Lessem creates giant touring exhibitions, hosts and creates NOVA documentaries, and works as an adviser to Universal Studios and Disney theme parks. Lessem also served as an adviser on Stephen Spielberg’s movie Jurassic Park . The exhibits Argentine dinosaur, Lessemsaurus , was named in honor of his contributions to dinosaur research.

Alex Bennett, the Jacksonville’s Zoo and Garden’s Interpretive Guide and “expert paleontologist,” is available to chat with everyone during their walk back in time. He said his passion for dinosaurs began at a young age, a spark that he can still detect in today’s youth. Bennett remains confident that the exhibit will allow “budding paleontologists to inspire science and progress into understanding these animals and other animals as well.”

Dinosauria: Dinosaurs + The Age of Flowers’ grand finale features three of the biggest pre-historic dinosaurs, including a juvenile T Rex fighting a Triceratops. Fossil evidence shows that while they were fighting each other (a bajillion years ago), they fatally tumbled over a cliff and became fossilized.

An interactive play site ends the exhibit complete with children being able to color their favorite dinosaur and watch it come alive on screen!

Admission to Dinosauria: Dinosaurs + The Age of Flowers is included with Total Experience tickets. Tickets for the event are non refundable or transferable and must be purchased online. Members may purchase single Dinosauria tickets for three dollars on-site.

Additional information can be found here: https://www.jacksonvillezoo.org/dinosauria






