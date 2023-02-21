Change location
Pokémon Go Rayquaza counters: best raid attackers to beat it
By Marco Wutz,12 days ago
How to tame a sky dragon.
Only the best Pokémon Go Rayquaza counters ensure that you’re well-prepared to face this Legendary from Hoenn during the upcoming Primal Rumblings event. You’ll be able to fight and catch the serpentine creature over the next couple of days in 5-Star Raids . Shiny Rayquaza has a chance of appearing during this timeframe, potentially closing another hole in your collection.
Catching Rayquaza during this stint also guarantees you a specimen that knows the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe, a Dragon-type move that reduces your opponent’s Attack attribute.
Best Rayquaza counters – Pokémon Go
Rayquaza is both a Dragon- and a Flying-type, which makes it especially vulnerable to Ice-type moves – they cause 2.56-times more damage to it. Other weaknesses include Rock, Dragon, and Fairy. Ice-types are definitely the quickest way to victory over Rayquaza, though they run into a bit of trouble if the dragon has Ancient Power at its disposal, leading to higher losses.
- Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)
- Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)
- Mega Glalie (Frost Breath, Avalanche)
- Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice))
- Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)
- Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)
- Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Glaciate)
- Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)
- Avalugg (Ice Fang, Avalanche)
- Mega Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Beam)
- Mega Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)
- Hisuian Avalugg (Powder Snow, Blizzard)
- Aurorus (Frost Breath, Weather Ball (Ice))
- Mega Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)
- Beartic (Power Snow, Ice Punch)
Rayquaza comes in at 49,808 competition points (CP), but trainers around level 40 with a solid battle team in that weight class should be able to beat it in duos thanks to the enormous damage Ice-type moves cause against it.
For more Pokémon Go, check out the overview of the monthly Spotlight Hours and the weekly event calendar .
