Pokémon Go Rayquaza counters: best raid attackers to beat it

How to tame a sky dragon.

Only the best Pokémon Go Rayquaza counters ensure that you’re well-prepared to face this Legendary from Hoenn during the upcoming Primal Rumblings event. You’ll be able to fight and catch the serpentine creature over the next couple of days in 5-Star Raids . Shiny Rayquaza has a chance of appearing during this timeframe, potentially closing another hole in your collection.

Catching Rayquaza during this stint also guarantees you a specimen that knows the Charged Attack Breaking Swipe, a Dragon-type move that reduces your opponent’s Attack attribute.

The Pokémon Company / Niantic

Best Rayquaza counters – Pokémon Go

Rayquaza is both a Dragon- and a Flying-type, which makes it especially vulnerable to Ice-type moves – they cause 2.56-times more damage to it. Other weaknesses include Rock, Dragon, and Fairy. Ice-types are definitely the quickest way to victory over Rayquaza, though they run into a bit of trouble if the dragon has Ancient Power at its disposal, leading to higher losses.

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche) Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche) Mega Glalie (Frost Breath, Avalanche) Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice)) Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche) Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche) Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Glaciate) Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam) Avalugg (Ice Fang, Avalanche) Mega Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Beam) Mega Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage) Hisuian Avalugg (Powder Snow, Blizzard) Aurorus (Frost Breath, Weather Ball (Ice)) Mega Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw) Beartic (Power Snow, Ice Punch)

Rayquaza comes in at 49,808 competition points (CP), but trainers around level 40 with a solid battle team in that weight class should be able to beat it in duos thanks to the enormous damage Ice-type moves cause against it.

