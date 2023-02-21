Clarke Co Courthouse--most of it--reopens for business

The Clarke County Courthouse—most of it—reopens for business this morning. The exceptions will be Municipal Court and parts of the first floor of the building on Washington Street. The courthouse has been closed since Wednesday of last week as pest control crews worked to rid the facility of bedbugs that were discovered one week ago.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

Most areas of the Courthouse will open to employees and the general public as normal on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Some areas on the first floor, including the Municipal Court and related offices, will continue to be closed or have limited access on Tuesday for additional bed bug treatment, cleaning, and inspection. Superior Court Judge Eric Norris signed a third judicial emergency order on Monday, February 20 related to these areas, which are expected to open as normal on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.